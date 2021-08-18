Marvel's What If episode 2: Fans pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, while Nebula and "Nice" Thanos steal the show

Episode 2 of What If…? dealt with Prince T'Challa of Wakanda taking on the mantle of "Star-Lord," the character was also associated with the ravagers to save the "millions of planets" across the galaxy.

The episode was highly anticipated for the return of the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa (voice). However, several other previously seen characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy series were seen in a new light. Most notably, the primary antagonist of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thanos. The Mad Titan (voiced by Josh Brolin) was portrayed as a changed man after T'Challa changed his mind about pursuing a universal genocide.

What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord? Discover the answer to the question in the next episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pzFeSIR7GL — What If...? (@whatifofficial) August 17, 2021

Similarly, Korath the Pursuer (voiced by Djimon Hounsou) was seen in a polar opposite role from his previous interpretation. Korath was portrayed as a serious and stoic character in James Gunn's "GoG" series. However, What If…? Episode 2 showed the Kree as a quipster-fan of Star-Lord.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for What If...? Episode 2.

Here's how the fans reacted to Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa's, Yondu's, and Thanos' return in What If…? Episode 2

The callbacks to previous Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films and the portrayal of characters in a new humorous light spawned several hilarious memes by fans. Meanwhile, several fans were also touched by late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's reprisal of T'Challa.

THIS BITCH KILLED KORG pic.twitter.com/l63wnM5Asn — ethan ψ | what if spoilers (@wandapilots) August 18, 2021

Thanos is now my favorite Marvel superhero thanks to #WhatIf episode 2 💀 pic.twitter.com/qyp0Ri0y7a — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 18, 2021

this is the most believable thing the mcu has ever done pic.twitter.com/4ESPLNMpbB — tea🫖 VOTE ON 📌 (@C4STAMERE) August 18, 2021

society if we just let t’challa take care of everything pic.twitter.com/idgAaqvT1z — lin! ✡︎ saw tss!! (@LEIAZWHOBERI) August 18, 2021

star-lord #tchalla really defeated thanos with a good argument ?? i bet the avengers are feeling silly rn pic.twitter.com/lcX56naONG — kat (@farfrompov) August 18, 2021

Episode 2 of #WhatIf was PHENOMENAL. What a way to end Chadwick's legacy.



Fly high king, you will always be remembered. Rest In Power King Tchalla. pic.twitter.com/6lYiQFUWfq — Light💡 (@Satire_Supreme) August 18, 2021

Other revelations regarding existing characters' fate (like Korg) in this reality were also hinted at in the second episode of What If…? While few parallels were drawn between Peter Quill's Star-Lord and T'Challa as he took up the mantle.

Return of familiar voices

Okoye and Thanos in Episode 2 (Image via Disney+ / Marvel Studios)

Most of the actors who portrayed their characters in the movies are voice cast members who reprised their roles. Marvel's What If…? Episode 2 saw the return of Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath the pursuer.

Additional cast includes Benecio Del Toro's The Collector, Kurt Russel as Ego (The Living Planet), Danai Gurira (who plays Okoye), and Proxima Midnight voiced by Carrie Coon, amongst others.

Furthermore, the episode also contained a prominent role for Howard (The Duck), voiced by Seth Green (of Family Guy fame).

The What If…? series is based on the 1977 12-issue comic book series, What If? Classic: The Complete Collection Vol. 1. The comic series is written by Donald F. Glut, Roy Thomas, Gil Kane, Jim Shooter, Jack Kirby, and Scott Shaw.

The end of Episode 2 also showcased Ego meeting Peter Quill, which might ultimately lead to the villain terraforming Earth as an extension of himself. This may be explored in a future episode or the next season of the series.

