Kanye West releases DONDA amid "Jail" controversy: All you need to know about track list and more

Kanye West’s "Donda" has been recently released in a situation that could further delay its release. West planned to drop the album on September 3 in a face-off with Drake’s Certified Love Boy. He shared two screenshots of the chat on his Instagram which showed that DaBaby could be the reason behind the delay.

West recently replaced Jay-Z’s verse on the song Jail. But the manager has not cleared the verse that has created a problem for the album to be uploaded on streaming platforms.

In the first screenshot, manager Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam said that DaBaby’s manager is not clearing Jail and they won’t be able to upload it unless they take him off. When Kanye asked why it was not possible, Thiam replied by saying that none of them was answering the phone and Kanye said that he won’t take his brother off since he was the only person who said he would vote for him in public.

The 44-year-old songwriter asks if the album is coming out or not and the manager said that he was not aware of that. The popular singer then shared an optimistic note and said that they tried to stop the manager from coming and the people next to him would try to destroy him. He ended by saying that God has a better plan.

Fans were surprised when they found out that Kanye replaced Jay-Z’s verse with DaBaby’s on Jail at the third listening party of DONDA in Chicago. DaBaby’s manager may not clear the verse because of his ongoing controversy over DaBaby’s homophobic rant at 2021’s Rolling Loud Miami festival. Hip-hop fans also reacted on Twitter after Kanye West uploaded the screenshots.

Everything about Kanye West's DONDA

Kanye West at Mercedes Benz Stadium (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye West’s DONDA is finally out now. It is his 10th studio album. The album features 26 tracks with a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes. There are alternate versions of songs heard from the recent album listening events. There are special guests like The Weekend, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Jay Electronica, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Young Thug, and more.

Hours before the album was released on streaming services, Kanye West shared pictures of a text message on Instagram suggesting that DaBaby’s manager delayed the album’s release because of clearance problems over his feature verse on the track, Jail Pt. 2.

Kanye West's "Donda" is finally here. https://t.co/8tsHAKYwkD — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 29, 2021

The popular artist said that DaBaby was the only one who publicly supported voting for him in the 2020 US election. DONDA has been released after multiple delays. West publicly aired the revised versions of the music at three big events and it broke Apple Music’s live streaming records.

Kanye West even launched a DONDA Stem Player this week priced at AU$275. It lets users customize any song that would reportedly ship with the new album.

