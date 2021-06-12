Kanye West unfollows Kim and entire Kardashian clan on Twitter; fans claim it "seems planned"

On June 11th, fans noticed that Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Twitter, as well as the entire Kardashian clan. However, suspicions were raised after they noticed he had waited until the day after the last episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The rapper and the reality TV star married in 2014 and had four children together. The former couple was a fan favorite as the world watched their relationship blossom through "KUWTK."

However, many were heartbroken to hear that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce in February 2021.

On Friday morning, fans were quick to notice that the 44-year-old had unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife on Twitter, along with her entire family. This came hours after the last episode of "KUWTK" aired on E!.

Kanye West has recently been rumored to be dating Irina Shayk, who shares a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper.

While many thought this was natural for the record producer, others found it odd that he waited until the hit reality show ended. Additionally, Kanye still follows "@KimKanyeKimYe," an account dedicated to reporting on all things about the two.

Fans applaud Kanye West for unfollowing spree

Though some found it odd that the Atlanta native waited until the last minute, most Twitter users congratulated the singer for finally "distancing" himself from the Kardashian family.

Mute isn't seen by others. Un-follow is a public move, to what end dunno. Seems planned.

Petty since you can just say, nope didn't see those tweets easy enough.

w/e — Rain (@RainYaha) June 11, 2021

Oh snap. God's living descendant is shady. — Terris Mist (@MistTerris) June 11, 2021

I bet all y’all ten bucks this dude is building a cult in Montana. It’s gonna be weird NXIVM type shit, too. — 🦄Sara THE MURDERIEST UNICORN Amundson💀 (@HorrorNails) June 11, 2021

Interesting. I guess he is distancing himself. Divorce is very difficult on everyone involved. — QueenAusetHeru (@AusetHeru) June 11, 2021

Seriously, who keeps tabs on this and then goes “yes this’ll be worthy of acknowledgment” — Anti!! (@Bro_ItsAntiTime) June 11, 2021

Ye probably regretted not unfollowing the Kardashians sooner😭💀 — Alex Lores💔¹¹ (@_ajlores__) June 11, 2021

Good for him — Insurgia3D (@insurgiaa) June 11, 2021

Petty. That's the mother and the family of your children. A social media follow isn't necessarily that deep, but it's still petty — Meg (@GRANDBelieber13) June 11, 2021

A fan even pointed out that people blamed Kanye for cutting off Twitter communication, not the Kardashians themselves.

I think people should stop demonizing Kanye and think about all the shit he had to endure from the kardashians. They were close to putting him in a conservatorship. They talked to him like a baby constantly. The kardashians are racist. Kanye isnt blind to that shit — isis (@hurtsohurt) June 11, 2021

Others even tweeted out about the former celebrity couple's children, implying that they were the ones caught in the middle of the messy divorce.

those poor kids. — #PopART Delight (@PopARTDelight) June 11, 2021

Fans seemed ultimately devastated by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce, stating that him unfollowing her and her family made it "official."

