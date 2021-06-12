Kanye West unfollows Kim and entire Kardashian clan on Twitter; fans claim it "seems planned"

On June 11th, fans noticed that Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Twitter, as well as the entire Kardashian clan. However, suspicions were raised after they noticed he had waited until the day after the last episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
The rapper and the reality TV star married in 2014 and had four children together. The former couple was a fan favorite as the world watched their relationship blossom through "KUWTK."
However, many were heartbroken to hear that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce in February 2021.
Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian
On Friday morning, fans were quick to notice that the 44-year-old had unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife on Twitter, along with her entire family. This came hours after the last episode of "KUWTK" aired on E!.
Kanye West has recently been rumored to be dating Irina Shayk, who shares a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper.
While many thought this was natural for the record producer, others found it odd that he waited until the hit reality show ended. Additionally, Kanye still follows "@KimKanyeKimYe," an account dedicated to reporting on all things about the two.
Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul
Fans applaud Kanye West for unfollowing spree
Though some found it odd that the Atlanta native waited until the last minute, most Twitter users congratulated the singer for finally "distancing" himself from the Kardashian family.
Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"
A fan even pointed out that people blamed Kanye for cutting off Twitter communication, not the Kardashians themselves.
Others even tweeted out about the former celebrity couple's children, implying that they were the ones caught in the middle of the messy divorce.
Fans seemed ultimately devastated by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce, stating that him unfollowing her and her family made it "official."
Also read: Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.