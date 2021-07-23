"Hov and Ye are back": Twitter erupts as Jay-Z and Kanye West reunite on "DONDA"

Kanye West and Jay-Z may have put everything aside and patched up.

Kanye West was at a release event for his next album Donda on July 22nd, and fans were happy to know that Jay-Z was also a part of the project. The event was live-streamed through Apple Music.

Jay-Z might be seen in Donda’s last track. Following the premiere of the track, Jay-Z’s producer and engineer, Young Guru, stated that Jay-Z recorded his verse at 4 PM on the same day. This might be the reason why the event was delayed by two hours.

The album includes audio snippets from Kanye West’s late mother, Donda West. The event took place at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Kanye West was seen in a red outfit and was spotted dancing and reacting in different ways as the tracks were played through stadium speakers.

Following the announcement of Kanye West and Jay-Z’s collaboration, Twitter was full of positive reactions from fans. Here are a few of them:

a whole jay z and kanye west track in 2021. peace has been restored. the pandemic is over pic.twitter.com/LytaMkKmWm — slater (@rafsimonz) July 23, 2021

Jay z and Kanye .. this is fucking mad pic.twitter.com/r9dmCu0Mpu — kenzyd (@kenzy___d) July 23, 2021

Kanye west and Jay Z on a track again #DONDA pic.twitter.com/PvJjgjx90o — Drip Damone Jr ✭ (@All_Cake88) July 23, 2021

Hearing Jay Z x Kanye West rapping together again #DONDA pic.twitter.com/Rob174ohDO — 🇧🇧 Lord Law 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) July 23, 2021

“This might be the return of the throne!” - Jay Z on Kanye West DONDA album.👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/4KHDFnX6kA — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) July 23, 2021

JAY Z AND KANYE ARE FRIENDS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/jLU2a9jq3O — Hershey (@Hershayy_) July 23, 2021

Kanye and Jay Z collab in 2021…..this can’t be pic.twitter.com/maoQpRkdMW — josey (@okjosey) July 23, 2021

Did Jay say what I think he said!!!!!#DONDA Kanye x Jay Z pic.twitter.com/L2w8OEZBGS — Big Talka (@TalkofthecityNO) July 23, 2021

KANYE WEST X JAY Z WENT OFF ON THIS

pic.twitter.com/xK9Q22QuNU — ٰ (@bIondedxo) July 23, 2021

Kanye West & Jay Z back on good terms again this might actually happen 😭 pic.twitter.com/8hmrbAvE4y — Wow 🦅 (@wowistaken) July 23, 2021

KANYE AND JAY Z ITS LIKE 2011 AGAIN IM CRYIN — Ryan ⁶𓅓 (@YeezyTaughtMe72) July 23, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: KANYE WEST HAS TRADED KIM K FOR JAY Z, THE THRONE HAS RETURNED pic.twitter.com/nrjZrBjQOz — itswilkyway (@itswilkyway) July 23, 2021

After listening to this album release I can’t stop thinking about you. I know it’s been a while but if Jay Z and Kanye can put their differences aside than we can too. Let’s return to OUR throne together and put the past behind us. Never abandon your family. pic.twitter.com/dkEV7PF1HF — olivia rodrigo’s intern (@CelestialCriss) July 23, 2021

All of us hearing Jay Z on the new kanye west album #DONDA pic.twitter.com/OmBK9seVJq — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) July 23, 2021

Kanye West and Jay-Z have not yet responded to any of these tweets.

Also read: ACE Family and Catherine McBroom allegedly sued for $30 million following the fall of the latter’s skincare brand

Kanye West and Jay-Z’s relationship

Kanye West and Jay-Z’s friendship went through certain ups and downs in the last few years. They started out as close friends in collaboration on a 2011 album titled Watch the Throne. But Kanye West’s erratic behavior and his marriage to Kim Kardashian played a major role in their fallout.

The rift between Kanye West and Jay-Z can be traced back to when West’s first choice of Jay-Z as his best man fell through while Beyonce mixed their attendance. Things took a wrong turn when West lashed out at Jay-Z for not visiting him and Kim after her Paris robbery. This was just the beginning.

In Sacramento, CA, West called out Jay-Z and Beyonce and said that he was hurt after he heard that Kim would not perform at the VMA unless she won the video of the year over him. West dropped the mic after half an hour and was hospitalized for exhaustion.

Jay-Z once called Kanye West insane and referenced him in "Caught Their Eyes" and "Bam." West left the company acquired and relaunched by Jay-Z in 2015 over a money dispute.

In an interview with Elliott Wilson, Jay-Z said that the one thing that hurt him was that no one could bring his kids and wife into any matter. He added that he and West have been through bigger problems before, but since he brought Jay-Z’s family in between, things have taken a worse turn. West was aware of what he had done.

Despite all this, it’s great that these two best friends have managed to forget everything and make a comeback. Hopefully, Donda will receive a decent response from the public.

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu