“He wasn’t doing well”: Michael Jai White reveals his oldest son passed away due to COVID at 38

Michael Jai White recently revealed that his oldest son tragically passed away a few months ago. The actor also mentioned that his son died due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 38 at the time of his passing.

During an interview with Vlad TV, the “Spawn” star said that his son was not vaccinated against COVID. His immune system was reportedly compromised as he was already suffering from several years of substance abuse:

“Unfortunately, he was still kinda out there in the streets hustling. He wasn’t doing well, started getting on substances. He’d come out, go back in, all that type of stuff. When he got sick and went to the hospital, COVID was waiting for him. That was the knockout blow.”

The 53-year-old also shared that he tried to help his son during the harsh times, but “he made his choice:”

“The street element was still very much a part of his life, growing up. You know you try to do what you can, but it’s ultimately up to that person, especially if they are grown up. But he never shook the streets, and that was his thing. He lived the life that he wanted to live, and he made that choice.”

Michael Jai White further mentioned that his son stayed at the hospital for a significant time, and the news of his demise was not immediate:

“He was in the hospital for a while, so it wasn’t immediate.”

White had his eldest child when he was just 15 years old, adding that they both “grew up together.” His son reportedly took his last breath in Connecticut and is survived by his six children.

A look into Michael Jai White’s family and relationships

Michael Jai White is an actor, director, and martial artist. He rose to fame with the 1995 film “Tyson” and created history by becoming the first African-American actor to play a superhero role. He gained worldwide recognition with his portrayal of AI Simmons/Spawn.

The star has appeared in more than 100 films, TV shows, and web series, including “The Toxic Avenger Part II,” “Why Did I Get Married,” “True Identity,” “Universal Soldier,” “The Dark Knight,” “Black Dynamite,” “Blood and Bone,” “The Commando,” “Justice League,” “The Boondocks,” “Arrow,” and “Mortal Kombat: Legacy,” among many others.

Michael Jai White was born to Renel and Courtenay Chatman, in Brooklyn, on November 10th, 1967. He later moved to Connecticut and graduated from Central High School in 1985, completing higher education at Southern Connecticut State University.

He married Courtney Chatham in 2005, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Morgan White. The pair divorced in 2011. White also had two sons from previous relationships.

Michael Jai White’s recently deceased eldest son’s name remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, his youngest son is reportedly Jai Jordan White. Jordan was reportedly associated with the camera and electrical department of the comedy film “A Wish for Mr. Whiskers.”

In February 2014, Michael Jai White got engaged to actress and athlete Gillian Iliana Waters.

The couple made their vows in 2015 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Thailand. They do not have any children together, but Waters has two children from her previous relationship.

Michael Jai White is the father of seven children, including his ex-wife and Gillian’s children from past relationships. He is also a loving grandfather to six grandchildren and a great-grandfather to a three-year-old.

