"Cancel Matt Damon": Actor trolled over his "Harvard education" after he reveals he stopped using a homophobic slur only after his daughter "inspired" him

Matt Damon has landed in hot waters after revealing that he recently stopped using a homophobic slur after his daughter called him out. The actor confessed that the word “f*****” was a common part of his vocabulary in the past.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Matt Damon shared the reasons behind his use of the homophobic slur:

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application.”

He mentioned that he used the slur until a few months ago, before receiving a “treatise” from his daughter regarding the same:

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie 'Stuck on You!'’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

The 50-year-old further stated how the changing form of journalism has prompted him to be more conscious about his words:

“Before it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f*** up more.”

However, Matt Damon’s revelations did not sit well with the online community. Several social media users criticized the actor for being oblivious to homophobia throughout his life.

Matt Damon shares four daughters, Alexia (22), Isabella (15), Gia (12) and Stella (10), with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Matt Damon faces backlash for using homophobic slur in the past

Matt Damon is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood, and is also a producer and screenwriter. The actor rose to fame with the 1997 American drama, Good Will Hunting.

He has starred in iconic films like Saving Private Ryan, Ford v Ferrari, The Departed, Invictus, The Martian, The Talented Mr. Ripley and Dogma, among others. He is also recognized for the Bourne franchise and the Ocean’s trilogy.

He earned critical and commercial success throughout his career and went on to win two Golden Globes Awards and one Academy Award. Over the years, Matt Damon has also garnered a huge fanbase across the globe.

However, the actor recently disappointed his fans after revealing he commonly used a homophobic slur until “a few months ago”. He shared in an interview that he stopped using the slur after his daughter pointed it out.

Following the interview, Matt Damon faced severe backlash on social media. Critics mentioned that the particular lack of knowledge was unexpected from the actor, who has graduated from the prestigious Harvard University and portrayed queer roles onscreen.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment and trolled him for his behavior:

I’ve lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons:



1. Being a 51-year-old Harvard-educated person who only realized using homophobic slurs was a bad thing *months* ago; and



2. Being foolish enough to think that was a cute story he should share with the world. pic.twitter.com/WtudX2fGtb — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 1, 2021

who is going to tell matt damon that he fully starred in a queer classic two decades ago — rachel syme (@rachsyme) August 1, 2021

….Just months ago? Beloved, you’re 50 years old. https://t.co/3My1POj4tm — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon to his daughter pic.twitter.com/EE7nSeB1cy — Real Housewives Videos (@doritkemsleys) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon at dinner with his daughters pic.twitter.com/t1uN5KQxu9 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon’s daughter: Dad, you can’t say faggot anymore.



Matt Damon: Ok fag. — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) August 1, 2021

So Matt Damon just figured out "months ago", by way of a "treatise" from a child, that he's not supposed to say the word f*ggot.



Months ago.



Months ago. pic.twitter.com/g8MRR39yVR — Travon Free (@Travon) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon talking about gay people before his daughter yelled at him pic.twitter.com/nnhsSvsH45 — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) August 1, 2021

I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 1, 2021

The fact that Matt Damon’s daughter had to explain to him that saying a slur is wrong is insane pic.twitter.com/KeOIlxRZP8 — Cedrica (@iamcedrica) August 1, 2021

the funniest part of the matt damon interview is when he says that “f*ggot” meant something different when he was a kid bc bro no it didn’t pic.twitter.com/6tMEKVTssN — matt (@mattxiv) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon at the dinner table pic.twitter.com/mivq33VS6j — Slade (@Slade) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon after 8 minutes of not saying the F-Slur in front of his daughter: pic.twitter.com/H7BuylS5g5 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) August 1, 2021

why would matt damon freely share that lol — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 1, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Matt Damon will address the situation in the future. On the career front, the actor has been busy promoting his latest release, Stillwater, a crime drama directed by Tom McCarthy.

