Who is Chris Chan? Sonichu comic creator leaves Twitter scandalized with latest trend 

Christine Weston “Chris” Chandler, 39, better known online as CwcvillGaurdian or popularly known as Chris Chan, was trending online after scarring details regarding his “love quest” surfaced. The American YouTuber became popular after creating the Sonichu web-series.

Image via Pinterest

The 39 year old originally identified as a male but over the years went on to discover her identity as a transgender woman. She began her career online in 2000, when she uploaded her comic web series to her website.

Since then, she has been trolled online for creating a controversial comic and for her inappropriate behavior.

Who is Chris Chan, the creator who left Twitter scandalized?

In March 2000, the content creator released her Sonichu web series. Her goal was to create a character which would be a combination of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu.

The comic went viral online in 2007 when Encyclopedia Dramatica mocked Chris Chan for her comics ridiculing women, being homophobic and for the creator herself being narcissistic and manipulative.

Image via Twitter

In September 2011, Chris claimed to be a “tomgirl” as she was going through gender dysmorphia. Her parents disapproved of her identity. In 2016, she went on to change her name to Christine and came out as transgender.

The YouTuber claimed that her gender was changing after watching high frequency videos which led to her getting an orchiectomy. She also legally changed her gender and came out as bisexual.

Chris Chan has been embroiled in several controversies since she came online. The latest being her allegedly admitting to sexually assaulting her 80-year mother who is suffering from dementia.

Audio and chat receipts of Chris Chan allegedly admitting to having sexual relations with his mother surfaced online. The chat receipts contained explicit details regarding the alleged rape.

EMERGENCY UPDATE: CHRIS CHAN WAS JUST REMOVED FROM 14BC



THIS WAS CONFIRMED BY NULL ON KIWIFARMS JUST NOW.



Sonichu CHRIS CHAN DID WHAT Chris Chanhttps://t.co/N1i8uptF93 https://t.co/Jl65Kw0RmZ pic.twitter.com/hk2cxuwpE2 — φ🖤• M0TH-B4BY •🖤φ (@YE0U_M0THICKKA) July 30, 2021

Information surfaced on Twitter that Greene County Police visited the Chandler residence for a wellness check after rumors of the assault began spreading online like wildfire.

According to Twitter, his mother is at the hospital for a senior care inspection while Chandler has been removed from her residence.

CHRIS CHAN DID WHAT ?!



BRO MY EYES pic.twitter.com/dKKrjVf1m7 — Reymond (•◡•) / (@OriginsPlace) July 30, 2021

me after learning why CHRIS CHAN DID WHAT is trending pic.twitter.com/7hwnVKT2RR — johnny/elliot (@babyhotlinc) July 30, 2021

Context: 'CHRIS CHAN DID WHAT' is trending because Chris-Chan had sexual intercourse with his mom. He just gave a new meaning to the phrases 'wincest' and 'motherf*cker'. pic.twitter.com/H5c3QoOCMp — MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) July 30, 2021

I just found out what Chris Chan allegedly did, and if it's actually true, dear God. — Demon King of Hentai (@DemonKingHentai) July 30, 2021

When you finally figure out what Chris-Chan did pic.twitter.com/4LWSjhAKfg — Hot Waluigi But Still A Virgin 🐝 (@SadWaluigiBoi) July 30, 2021

Chris chan is trending, I wonder what he did?

(A few seconds later)

CHRIS CHAN DID WHAT?!?!! pic.twitter.com/W0H0PcwRPL — Ｃｒｅａｔｏｒ Ｏｎｌｉｎｅ(Hiatus) (@GrayUnknownArts) July 30, 2021

Me: sees Chris Chan did WHAT trending on Twitter

“Oh boy what did he do now did he get arrested aga-“ pic.twitter.com/DJFM1fGlKD — Miv (@Marikittiii) July 30, 2021

Me waking up to Twitter seeing #chrischan and "Chris Chan did what" trending 🤢 pic.twitter.com/rLWenIIILv — 𝚃𝚘𝚡𝚒𝚌𝚁𝚒𝚌𝚎 (@Rice_Poison) July 30, 2021

Excuse me, Chris Chan did what with her mom? pic.twitter.com/r3DQ65enAS — Witty Profile Name (@Tis_Me_Ya_Boi) July 30, 2021

Chris Chan did what now?



Me after looking it up: pic.twitter.com/nQIglFXqFu — Jonathan Silva (@jon181st) July 30, 2021

Chris Chan's previous controversy in regards to sexual assault must be highlighted. The YouTuber had wanted a girlfriend with specific qualities and had dubbed the search as a “Love Quest.” Some characteristics included- being single while 18 years old, neurotypical etc.

Image via YouTube

Chris Chan was bashed online after denying putting any responsibility into a possible relationship as she wished to be a house husband. After desperately seeking a partner online, she was subjected to many trolls, including some people disguising themselves as potential girlfriends.

As of now, information regarding a court hearing has not been released. Incest is a Class 1 Misdemeanor with penalties going up to a $2,500 fine and one year in jail. Virginia Criminal Law can also identify the alleged assault as a class 5 felony which can lead to up to ten years in prison.

