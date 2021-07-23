Top 5 most subscribed YouTubers in 2021 

YouTubers create content on the best video viewing platform daily. Viral clips and music videos blow up on YouTube every so often. But gaining a full blown fanbase loyal to your uploads often takes years.

Most subscribed YouTubers manage to keep their audience happy and satisfied for years, asserting world domination and they often do so by creating captivating high-quality videos which peak the consumer’s interest.

Here are the top five YouTubers who have stood the test of time and remained at the top for years.

Most subscribed YouTubers in 2021

#5 Hola Soy German

German Garmendia is a popular Chilean YouTuber and comedic content creator. He has amassed over 42.7 million subscribers on YouTube. He also has a band called Ancud, whose YouTube channel has close to 2 million subscribers.

His main channel, Hola Soy German, consists of several comedic clips and rants about peculiar topics.

Image via YouTube

Though the YouTuber has not uploaded in the past four years, he still has a massive fan following. He is now concentrating on his band and selling books.

#4 Dude Perfect

The sports-comedy group rose to fame as they started making videos in 2009. Dude Perfect consists of twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Tyler Toney, Cody Jones and Garrett Hillbert.

The Texas-based YouTube channel is estimated to be worth $50 million.

Image via Getty Images

The group often posts videos of stunts, trick shots and battles where they compete against each other. They have amassed over 56.5 million subscribers on YouTube. After rising to fame on YouTube, they collaborated with NBA star Chris Paul, actor Paul Rudd, several NASCAR drivers and many more mainstream sports stars and entertainers.

Dude Perfect is also said to hold over 15 Guinness World Records.

#3 Mr. Beast

Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast, is known to be one of the best pranksters on YouTube. The North Carolina-native started his channel by posting absurd pranks. The YouTuber was only 13 years old when he started making videos online.

Since then, he has managed to unlock the secrets of the YouTube algorithm and has risen to fame. Mr. Beast is managed by Dallas-based talent agency Night Media.

He has amassed over 11.3 billion views on his channel as of June 2021 and has over 65 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The 23-year-old YouTuber is also known to be quite a philanthropist. He has made a name for himself by giving to many charities through his YouTube profits and has also made donations through his brand endorsements.

The YouTuber has given money to several organizations and homeless shelters.

#2 Vlad and Niki

The Russian-American YouTube brothers took over the internet by posting videos across 16 channels. 8 year old Vladislav and 5 year old Nikita Vashketov have taken over "YouTube for kids." Their main channel has amassed over 70 million subscribers.

They started their channel in 2018 by making videos related to science experiments and storytelling. The young YouTubers are said to have a massive pre-school audience. Their highest viewed video has more than 300 million views titled- “Vlad and Niki Chocolate and Soda Challenge for Mom.”

Image via People

On their main channel, the YouTubers have an average of 75 million views. They have signed up with Underscore talent to enter the entertainment industry. Their channels are said to have over 80 billion views worldwide.

They were also recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences’ 10th Annual Lovie Awards for outstanding work.

#1 PewDiePie

Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, started his YouTube channel in 2010. The Swedish YouTuber has one of the most subscribed YouTube channels with over 110 million subscribers.

The 31 year old became popular online for doing gaming walkthroughs, but these days he can be seen doing commentary videos and meme roundups. In August 2013, he went on to become the most subscribed YouTuber by beating Smosh.

PewDiePie went on to have his own YouTube Red series called “Scare PewDiePie” where he would explore horrific sets. In 2018, the King of YouTube had to battle with T- Series to be the most subscribed channel.

Fans took over the internet and also requested the Wall Street Journal to run advertisements for PewDiePie to win over the subscription war.

Mr. Beast also helped the Swedish YouTuber with his support. Unfortunately, T-Series went on to beat PewDiePie by having 188 million subscribers.

