Valkyrae, Sapnap, Lazarbeam, and more tease a MrBeast Burger menu collab 

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has become synonymous with money, crazy blogs, and a lot of wholesomeness in between. Since shooting to fame on YouTube, MrBeast has been giving away his wealth over the years on an unfathomable scale.

From buying out stores that are going out of business to leaving insane tips behind for servers and occasionally even paying off student loans, MrBeast does it all. However, towards the end of 2020, MrBeast undertook a new venture which left the internet rather shocked.

MrBeast Burger: Another collaboration in the works?

On November 10th, 2020, MrBeast officially opened the first MrBeast Burger. As the saying goes, the rest is history. Since the first outlet opened to the public, owing to its popularity, the chain has rapidly grown in numbers.

While Wikipedia claims there are 600 MrBeast restaurants, Donaldson revealed the actual number was over 800 in a recent tweet. He also sent out a call for others to collaborate on an item for the Beast Burger menu.

Needless to say, Twitter was sent into a frenzy as fans and popular content creators began sending in their requests.

Who wants to collab and drop something on the Beast Burger menu? (Over 800 restaurants now 🤪) — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 27, 2021

Internet personalities such as Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, and Nicholas, better known as Sapnap, replied to Donaldson's tweet.

Valkyrae suggested a Vanilla Shake, to which a fan was quick to reply with a full-fledged recipe, while Sapnap commented stating that he would like an item called the "Sapnap burger baby."

Valkyrae's Celestia Shakes?



• Vanilla flavor

• Tiny bit of caramel drizzle

• A sprinkle of cinnamon on top



Sounds good? — 🐝 Tringy 🐝 (@TringyTheMudkip) June 27, 2021

Perhaps the most comical reply came from Lazarbeam, who, instead of writing down an item, decided to ask fans to come up with names for him.

Someone help me come up with something good hurry — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) June 27, 2021

However, it's not just internet celebrities who had some bright ideas for a new collaboration item. Many fans and netizens came up with some fascinating ideas. Here are a few of them.

Can we get the Among Us meal pic.twitter.com/SimI6gJDGa — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) June 27, 2021

Big Boomer Burger because of this big fat dumpy 😩 — BoomerNA (@BoomrNA) June 27, 2021

Hear me out… A burger but instead its 2 honey buns instead of burger buns and ice cream inbetween — Kentai 🕵🏽‍♂️👹 (@kentaihaven) June 27, 2021

Hasbulla Burger, 10M sells in 3 hours guaranteed pic.twitter.com/VLsjSa3Fxs — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) June 27, 2021

Chuckle Sandwich — Chuckle Sandwich (@ChuckleSammy) June 27, 2021

It’s time for the Arab Burger man, end racism — Arab (@YourFellowArab) June 27, 2021

Yooo me! Let me drop the RatBurger™, it'll go viral for sure!



Congrats on 800 restaurants! That's insane! pic.twitter.com/K8qgoPyeLH — Block Rat 🐀 (@Block_Rat) June 27, 2021

Antfrost Burger 😳



the patties are AMAZING 🤤



don’t ask about the special sauce — Velvet (@VelvetIsCake) June 27, 2021

AMERICA WANTS CONNOR BURGER ‼️‼️ — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) June 27, 2021

I call this one the forbidden mayonnaise deluxe pic.twitter.com/JXaCqsCVF8 — Jonnaay (@JonnaayLIVE) June 27, 2021

While this is not the first collaboration for the brand, the response to the post was massive. With so many creative and innovative options, it remains to be seen which new items are coming to the MrBeast Burger menu.

MrBeast Burger and Dream partnered together to make the DREAM BURGER!



It’s now available at all 600 locations!!! ORDER IT AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK! pic.twitter.com/NMEVV0qPrU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 26, 2021

