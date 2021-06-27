Valkyrae, Sapnap, Lazarbeam, and more tease a MrBeast Burger menu collab 

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has become synonymous with money, crazy blogs, and a lot of wholesomeness in between. Since shooting to fame on YouTube, MrBeast has been giving away his wealth over the years on an unfathomable scale.
From buying out stores that are going out of business to leaving insane tips behind for servers and occasionally even paying off student loans, MrBeast does it all. However, towards the end of 2020, MrBeast undertook a new venture which left the internet rather shocked.
MrBeast Burger: Another collaboration in the works?
On November 10th, 2020, MrBeast officially opened the first MrBeast Burger. As the saying goes, the rest is history. Since the first outlet opened to the public, owing to its popularity, the chain has rapidly grown in numbers.
While Wikipedia claims there are 600 MrBeast restaurants, Donaldson revealed the actual number was over 800 in a recent tweet. He also sent out a call for others to collaborate on an item for the Beast Burger menu.
Needless to say, Twitter was sent into a frenzy as fans and popular content creators began sending in their requests.
Internet personalities such as Lannan "Lazarbeam" Eacott, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, and Nicholas, better known as Sapnap, replied to Donaldson's tweet.
Valkyrae suggested a Vanilla Shake, to which a fan was quick to reply with a full-fledged recipe, while Sapnap commented stating that he would like an item called the "Sapnap burger baby."
Perhaps the most comical reply came from Lazarbeam, who, instead of writing down an item, decided to ask fans to come up with names for him.
However, it's not just internet celebrities who had some bright ideas for a new collaboration item. Many fans and netizens came up with some fascinating ideas. Here are a few of them.
While this is not the first collaboration for the brand, the response to the post was massive. With so many creative and innovative options, it remains to be seen which new items are coming to the MrBeast Burger menu.
