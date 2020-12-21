MrBeast opens “Mr Beast Burger” restaurant that pays customers to eat; breaks the internet

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson did a recent promotion for his new food outlet franchise, called “MrBeast Burger,” by opening up a free outlet for a day.

MrBeast opened a single outlet where he gave away burgers to people for free and even offered them money. The YouTuber had not publicly given away the address of the free outlet but was greeted by thousands of people on the day.

At one point, the outlet caused traffic on the nearby roads, and there was a line of vehicles over 20 miles long. MrBeast ended up giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars, numerous apple products, a car, and free gas to various people, apart from the free burgers.

MrBeast’s “Mr Beast Burger” outlet sees people get paid to eat, conducts random giveaways

Recently, MrBeast had announced a new restaurant outlet franchise that now has more than 300 outlets in the United States. He also posted a video on YouTube, where he basically opened up a single outlet for free.

Instead of people having to pay for their burgers, MrBeast ended up paying them. The 22-year-old also hosted random giveaways of Apple products, asked friends to give free gas to some people who need it, and even gave away a brand new car to a family whose vehicle was dented.

I’m sorry the app keeps crashing, 10s of thousands of people keep trying to order at the same time 😅



We upgraded the servers so it should be fine now! — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 19, 2020

What's more, a customer ended up receiving an entire cash register in place of food!

With MrBeast and his friends having little to no expertise in making burgers or any food, they struggled throughout the video to keep up with the demands of the literal thousands who showed up.

The broadcaster, notable for his expensive stunts and philanthropy, had not revealed the address of the outlet publicly, and people were showing up on their own.

I betrayed my master 😂 pic.twitter.com/ajOeZllhFZ — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 20, 2020

As seen in the video, people were getting random stacks of $100 bills along with their food, while some packets were only filled with food and goodies, such as Apple iPads or AirPods.

A few of his fans showed up and were aptly rewarded by MrBeast with random stacks of money.

With so many people arriving to get their hands on free food and be a part of MrBeast’s latest giveaway, the team struggled to keep up with demands and ended up having to talk to the local police.

The authorities were concerned about the continuous traffic being caused around the area.

In the video, MrBeast can be seen asking a customer to choose between two bags; one had money and goodies while the other only had food. The customer ended up walking away with both the bags.

Moreover, MrBeast asked his friends to fill up gas in cars that had run out and ended up giving away a drive to a family that had seen their vehicle get damaged.

MrBeast eventually hired an actual team of cooks and staff capable of running the place, and his friends could relax a bit.

Somewhere in the video, the Kansas native asked one of his friends to go away after he suggested that they should start taking “money” from the customers, a suggestion that they thought was “illogical.”

Hilariously, MrBeast asked some cameramen to help with the cooking, due to the workload, before the team of professionals arrived.

Even late in the evening, there was literally a 20-mile queue full of vehicles with people coming in hordes to meet one of the most famous YouTubers of all time.