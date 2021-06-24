What is Pewdiepie's Net Worth in 2021? A deep dive inside the YouTuber's fortune 

Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, is one of the top YouTubers on the platform. Currently the fourth most subscribed channel, PewDiePie has a steady 110 million subscribers. After his previous racial remarks, PewDiePie dropped in popularity from 2017 to 2018, before steadily regaining his following in 2019.

Starting in 2010, PewDiePie has become a household name for YouTube. Previously popular for his video game commentaries, PewDiePie's channel has grown to various commentaries and reactions.

PewDiePie has accrued over twenty-two billion all-time views, and his most viewed video is titled 'b---h lasagna'.

During his 2017 scandal, PewDiePie was dropped by sponsors Volvo and Disney following his remarks. PewDiePie is now sponsored by G-Fuel, an energy drink formula for Esports and gaming streamers and YouTubers.

A breakdown of PewDiePie's revenue

PewDiePie's net worth, speculated by industry average, was about fifteen million between 2018 and thirteen million in 2019. According to an Insider article from 2019, they speculated that PewDiePie's earnings per minute per video is around $3,300.

There is no other further speculation on what PewDiePie's possible CPM is, but according to PR Week's 2019 article about PewDiePie, Sellfy's self-proclaimed "YouTube Money Calculator," PewDiePie earns around six million from selling merchandise.

With the possibility of the above pay per minute, by diving the amount by one thousand views, PewDiePie's CPM or plainly speaking, pay per view per minute, is around thirty dollars. Along with regular advertisements on PewDiePie's videos, he earns between two to ten percent revenue from that as well.

In a video from April 2020, PewDiePie googled himself and went over the results. When the first result came up as PewDiePie's net worth being forty million, the YouTuber brushed off the statement before holding his hands out as if someone were to put money in his hand.

"Obviously I'm not going to talk about money and how much money I make, but 40 million? Come on."

Later in the video, he states: "How much do you think ad revenue is?"

The YouTube sensation is currently sponsored by G-Fuel, RhinoShield, Clutch Chairz and Ghost Keyboards. He also sells his own merchandise on Represent.

