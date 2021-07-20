Minecraft streamer Dream x PewDiePie's entire fiasco explained

Minecraft star Dream took to Twitter to answer Felix "Pewdiepie" Kjellberg's comments about his infamous speedruns. He responded to the entire scenario by calling it "the circle of youtube."

Both PewDiePie and Dream are famous online for their scandalous controversies. In one of his recent videos, PewDiePie reluctantly shared his opinions and thoughts about Dream's controversial speedruns. However, the 21-year-old young star didn't take the criticism quite as well.

Dream ironically replied to PewDiePie's comments by pointing out how it is just the circle of YouTube and accused Felix Kjellberg of using the speedrunner's fame to gain views in his video by using a thumbnail featuring Dream's avatar.

Minecraft star Dream x PewDiePie's fiasco

On July 15, PewDiePie posted a video titled "Top 10 Streamers Caught Cheating" on YouTube. Like many of his videos, PewDiePie shared many popular clips of streamers getting caught while cheating, such as FaZe Jarvis' Fortnite ban and Clara "Girl caught cheating on stream" meme.

Towards the end of the above video, when PewDiePie was about to complete his video, he suddenly remembered the Dream controversy from earlier this year. Dream issued an apology for cheating in his Minecraft speed runs and taking accountability for using mods to increase drop rates of certain items.

Read: Minecraft Streamer Dream explains why he issued an apology for cheating on his speedrun

It attracted a lot of hate and backlash from the Minecraft community. Along with this, many streamers and creators shared their opinions of this entire scandal on social media.

PewDiePie shared his thoughts on this controversy after many weeks since the chain of apology tweets.

As a reply to his video, Dream tweeted:

starts with me using PewDiePie for clickbait and ends up with him using me for clickbait POG



the circle of youtube — dream (@dreamwastaken) July 15, 2021

Dream has been creating Minecraft videos on YouTube since 2014. Sadly, like many other creators, he didn't receive any success for a long time.

In 2019, Dream received his first breakthrough on YouTube by creating a project to find the world seed of PewDiePie's Minecraft Let's Play series.

Through a series of videos based on his world seed, Dream gained popularity on YouTube by "clickbaiting" PewDiePie's Minecraft series. Thanks to the biggest content creator on YouTube, Dream finally made a breakthrough on the platform.

He grew at a tremendous rate to become one of the fastest-growing content creators. He currently stands at 24.5 million subscribers on YouTube. Dream ironically shares how even the biggest content creator tries to use his fame and earn views by clickbaiting.

In the "Top 10 Streamers Caught Cheating" video, PewDiePie used a thumbnail featuring Dream with the words "CHEAT" and "dream." However, out of the entire video, he dedicated only the last few moments to Dream's cheating controversy.

It led to Dream making a statement about how Pewds was using his name for clickbaiting viewers.

no hard feelings to pewds either people are upset on my behalf, it’s all cool — dream (@dreamwastaken) July 15, 2021

Anyways, Dream is all "cool" about the entire scenario and has undoubtedly grown up a lot from his past experiences. But some of his fans failed to understand the situation and are now trying to cancel PewDiePie.

Fans of Pewds already know how he likes to make memes with his video title and use funny thumbnails for his videos. Previously, PewDiePie used hilarious thumbnails of the Paul brothers during 2018.

Even in his most recent videos, PewDiePie continuously uses the same picture of himself and morphs the face to make it look funnier to the 19-year old fanbase. Sadly, Dream stans failed to understand that and are berating him on the Internet.

Read: PewDiePie and Dream fans clash online after former allegedly appears to use the Minecraft star for "clout"

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul