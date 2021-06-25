5 best Minecraft speedruns by Dream

YouTube star Dream blew up on Minecraft through his extremely skilled speedruns and manhunts. However, Dream's early YouTube content wasn't focused on speedrunning. After gaining immense popularity by finding PewDiePie's Minecraft seed, Dream made many mod videos before posting speedrun videos.

Speedrunning a game means finishing the game as quickly as possible. In Minecraft, speedrunners try to kill the ender dragon to finish the game. Minecraft star Dream loves to showcase his extreme skills by speedrunning.

To make it more difficult, he asked his friends to try to hunt him down while he tries to beat Minecraft. Here are some of his best Minecraft speedruns.

Minecraft speedruns by Dream

#5 - Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE

Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE is the most-watched video on Dream's YouTube. This is probably due to the fantastic TNT clutch towards the end of the video.

In this video, BadBoyHalo, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap reached the end before Dream. They camped the spawn area and prepared for their prey to arrive. However, they had no idea that Dream had a secret plan to take them out. He sent activated TNTs through the portal, which killed all three enemies.

#4 - Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters GRAND FINALE

After many requests from his fans, Dream did a speedrun while fighting four hunters: Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, BadBoyHalo, and Antfrost. In this video, Dream abused a scaffolding glitch to escape hunters, which gave him a massive boost. The glitch looked hilarious and confused all the hunters, making them wonder how Dream is doing that.

#3 - Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters

As if four hunters weren't enough, Dream decided to speedrun against five hunters. Sadly, this is one of those rare videos where fans can see Dream getting killed. Fighting five hunters turned out to be difficult even for Dream.

Even though Dream died, he pulled off an unbelievable clutch while escaping the hunters in this video. He jumped and crafted a boat mid-air and then used it to survive the fall damage.

#2 - Dream's 1.15 world record speedrun

Other than speedrunner vs hunter, Dream has also attempted a world record and has been successful too. He was able to complete his 1.15 speedrun in around 22 minutes.

Dream did it in a random seed without any glitches. Unfortunately, his record was broken soon after.

#1 - Dream's 1.14 world record speedrun

Dream's 1.14 world record speedrun is his first speedrun video on YouTube. After hours of retrying, he was finally able to set a world record in Minecraft 1.14. He defeated the previous world record set by the popular speedrunner IlluminaHD. Sadly, this world record of Dream was broken soon after as well.

