PewDiePie's Minecraft seed, skin, house, and more revealed

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg started a Minecraft Let's play series in June 2019. Many fans were requesting a playthrough series for a long time. Felix finally answered his fans with a fun and amusing Minecraft series.

PewDiePie's Minecraft series had a massive effect on YouTube, leading to many creators starting to play Minecraft. The popular indie game was once again on its way to becoming the top watched game on YouTube.

PewDiePie inspired many players and creators to start playing Minecraft as well as create content. The rise of Minecraft in the last few years was all thanks to the YouTube star, PewDiePie. This article covers everything players need to know about his phenomenal Minecraft series.

PewDiePie's Minecraft seed

PewDiePie hasn't officially announced his Minecraft seed. However, Dream, along with others, found his seed after lots of trial and error and released it publicly through a Twitter post.

The seed for PewDiePie's Broland is: 609567216262790763

This seed is for Java Edition. Due to this, Bedrock players are unable to play it on their devices. As for his latest hardcore world, the seed has not yet been revealed. PewDiePie also has no intention of releasing his Minecraft seed, as he doesn't want it to be spoiled.

PewDiePie's Minecraft skin

PewDiePie Minecraft skin (Image via MCPE DL)

PewDiePie's is one of the most iconic skins in the history of Minecraft. His Minecraft skin wears cool-looking green glasses and has blonde hair. He wears black jeans and a full-sleeve black t-shirt with orange patches.

His Minecraft character appeared to be wearing the same skin in the "Mine All Day" music video. He also wore similar clothing in his music video "Congratulations."

His house and other Minecraft builds

PewDiePie's starter base (Image via PewDiePie)

Throughout his Minecraft playthrough series, PewDiePie has built beautiful and sometimes amusing structures. In his "Broland" world, PewDiePie made a starter house using cobblestone, wood, and a tree of life at its center. However, later in the series, he renovated the house and created a fancy base.

Along with his beautiful house, PewDiePie also built a massive Swedish meatball, a frick chamber, a giant statue of pewds with Swedish flag riding Joergen #2, a Japanese house for sven, and the glorious Ikea tower.

In his ongoing hardcore series, PewDiePie turned his beginner base into a dark fortress made of blackstone blocks. This hardcore world has made him build various farms to get items efficiently and safely, as he only has one life.

