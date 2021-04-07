Top 5 uses of Blackstone in Minecraft

Blackstone is a dark-colored block in Minecraft that can only be found in the Nether.

The block acts as an almost complete substitute for cobblestone as it can be used to craft most things that the latter is used for.

Also read: Igloos in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

What are the uses of Blackstone in Minecraft?

#5 - Stone Tools

Shown: A Monke standing next to his monolithic creations (Image via Minecraft)

Players who decide they want to live in the Nether will be pleased to know that Blackstone can be used to craft stone tools.

Players can craft the following tools substituting the cobblestone for Blackstone:

Advertisement

Stone Sword

Stone Hoe

Stone Axe

Stone Pickaxe

Stone Shovel

This is very useful for players who want to solely exist in the Nether, as they will have quick access to stone tools if necessary.

#4 - Building

Shown: A Blackstone pyramid compared to a Diorite pyramid (Image via Minecraft)

Blackstone is a great building block as it is very good-looking and can be used for many different builds.

Here are a few of the many block variants of Blackstone:

Blackstone Bricks

Polished Blackstone

Chiseled Polished Blackstone

Cracked Polished Blackstone Bricks

Various Blackstone Walls

Various Blackstone Stairs

#3 - Furnace

Shown: Furnaces surrounded by Chiseled Polished Blackstone (Image via Minecraft)

Since it is a substitute for cobblestone, Blackstone can also be used to craft furnaces.

Advertisement

If players in the Nether do not have any cobblestone left from the Overworld, they can just use Blackstone to be able to smelt their precious minerals.

Also read: Snow Golems in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

#2 - Gilded Blackstone

Shown: A chunk of Gilded Blackstone preserved in its natural state (Image via Minecraft)

Found only in Bastion Remnants, Gilded Blackstone always appears to glow.

Gilded Blackstone can usually be found under the chests found in Bastion Remnants. When broken, they will either drop gold nuggets or the actual block.

Players have a 10% chance of obtaining two to five nuggets when breaking gilded Blackstone with a pickaxe. If they don't drop nuggets, they will just drop as the actual block.

Also read: Vindicators in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

#1 - Brewing Stand

A Brewing Stand in the furnace area (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Blackstone can also be used to build a Brewing Stand instead of cobblestone.

This is good news for players who want to brew potions in the Nether but don't want to go back to the Overworld to do it.

While Blackstone can be used as a substitute for most blocks, it cannot be used to craft Pistons, Droppers, or Dispensers.

Also read: Ravagers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know