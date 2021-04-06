Snow Golems in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Snow Golems are a utility mob in Minecraft. They are useful in defending arctic bases from intruders as they will hurl snowballs at hostile mobs.

Snow Golems are similar to Iron Golems but can only survive in cold biomes and will begin to melt if it gets too hot.

Snow Golems in Minecraft

Spawning

Snow Golems are a utility mob in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can spawn Snow Golems by placing a Carved Pumpkin or Jack o'Lantern on top of two blocks of snow. The snow blocks can also be placed upside down or horizontally, and the golem will still spawn.

If a pumpkin grows next to two adjacent snow blocks, a Snow Golem will spawn. (Bedrock Edition only)

Behavior

Players can place Snow Golems near their arctic base for extra defense (Image via Minecraft)

Snow Golems will hurl snowballs at any hostile mob in a nearby radius.

These snowballs will not do any damage, but they will knock the enemy back. They are mainly used as a way to alert players of a hostile presence nearby.

Players can place Snow Golems near their arctic base for extra defense.

Snow Golems will take damage in biomes with a temperature greater than 1.0, such as deserts, badlands, and Nether biomes. They will also take damage from rain, so Snow Golems not located in cold biomes need to be covered from the rain.

Snow Golems will also leave a trail of snow wherever they move.

