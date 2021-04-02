Pufferfish in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Pufferfish are one of Minecraft's funniest-looking mobs. While they are quite rare to find naturally, they are extremely useful to have.

Minecraft players who are unaware of the uses of a Pufferfish tend to throw them away. However, players are advised to keep them as they serve multiple purposes.

Pufferfish in Minecraft

Spawning/Obtaining

Shown: The beautiful Warm Ocean biome (Image via Minecraft)

Pufferfish only spawn naturally in the Warm and Lukewarm Ocean biome variants. This also includes the Lukewarm Ocean biome.

In Java Edition, Pufferfish will spawn in groups of 1-3. Meanwhile, in Bedrock Edition, they will spawn in groups of 3-5 in Warm Ocean biomes.

Pufferfish will also only spawn on the surface of water.

Pufferfish can also be obtained in the following ways:

There is an 11% chance of reeling in a Pufferfish with a Fishing Rod.

There is a 0.325% chance for a Guardian or Elder Guardian to drop a Pufferfish.

Behavior

Pufferfish are defensive in nature and will inflate to attempt to protect themselves when near a player (Image via Minecraft)

When approached too closely by a player, mob or armor stand, (ha) Pufferfish will inflate themselves for protection.

If the player touches the inflated fish, they will be poisoned for seven seconds. This is only enough to do a few hearts of damage.

Players can also entrap a Pufferfish by using a bucket on it, resulting in a Bucket of Pufferfish.

Pufferfish do not swim in schools like most other fish.

Uses

Pufferfish can be used to craft Potions of Water Breathing, which are useful when exploring the ocean depths (Image via Minecraft)

Here are the only current uses of Pufferfish:

Can be used to create Potions of Water Breathing.

Can be used to get Cats off of chests and beds.

Can be used to breed and heal damaged Cats.

Can be used to heal damaged Wolves.

Master-level fishermen will buy four Pufferfish for one Emerald (1-4 in Bedrock Edition).

