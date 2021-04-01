TNT in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

TNT is one of the most fun blocks in Minecraft. Albeit semi-difficult to craft, TNT provides endless enjoyment for players who love to destroy things. It is also extremely useful in PVP situations that require some extra firepower.

Having said that, TNT can be used for much more than simply blowing up an entire mountain.

TNT in Minecraft

Crafting/Obtaining

Players can also find nine TNT under the Desert Pyramid loot chests (Image via Minecraft)

TNT can be obtained in a number of ways.

Players can get one TNT block by combining five Gunpowder and four Sand in a Crafting Table. If a player goes Creeper hunting, they will acquire a decent amount of TNT in no time.

Players can also find nine TNT under the Desert Pyramid loot chests. Players must be careful not to step on the pressure plate if they don't want to die.

Two TNT can also be found in a Woodland Mansion, next to a Trapped Chest.

Behavior

Once the TNT in Minecraft is triggered, it technically becomes an entity (Image via Minecraft)

TNT can be activated with the following triggers:

Flint and Steel

Fire Charge

Any tool or weapon enchanted with Fire Aspect

Powered Redstone Signal

Flaming Projectile

Contact with Fire or Lava

Being within the blast radius of other explosions

Fired from a dispenser

Once the TNT is triggered, it technically becomes an entity. This causes it to fall if it is raised. This lasts for four seconds before it explodes. If activated by fire, lava or another explosion, it will be an entity for 0.5 to 1.5 seconds.

Much like Creepers, TNT does not destroy blocks while in water. However, if the player places a sand or gravel block above the TNT, it will destroy blocks underwater as the sand or gravel will fall into the entity.

Player-ignited TNT will allow slain mobs to drop XP, as if the player killed them (Image via Minecraft)

Listed below are the additional features of TNT:

TNT in water will still damage the player.

TNT cannons can be created using TNT in water. These cannons which will shoot a TNT block without detonating it.

Player-ignited TNT will allow slain mobs to drop XP, as if the player killed them.

