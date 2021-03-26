Top 5 uses of minecarts in Minecraft

A minecart is a vehicle entity in Minecraft. It can be ridden and is most commonly used by players to travel over long distances.

From forming a train to creating an inter-dimensional railway, minecarts have many uses in Minecraft. This article takes a look at some of the most practical uses of minecarts.

What are the best uses of minecarts in Minecraft?

#5 - Minecart with Furnace

A Minecart "train" on top of a mountain (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that they can create a self-powered "train" by using a minecart with furnace.

When powered with coal or charcoal, the minecart will move in the direction the player is facing. When a minecart is pushed into the back of this cart, it will combine and form a shunt. Up to four minecarts can be connected with this method.

#4 - Interdimensional Railway

A player sending goods over to the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Minecarts can be sent through a Nether portal. This is a good way to transport a massive amount of goods quickly. Players will not be able to travel through the portal inside of a cart. Only unmanned carts will teleport.

#3 - Villager Kidnapping

A villager stuck in rush hour traffic (Image via Minecraft)

If a player wants to transport a villager over land, they could consider using a minecart.

A villager will enter the cart when a player pushes it towards them. Before doing this, players will want to build the railway to the desired location for easy transport.

#2 - Rollercoaster!

A super cool rollercoaster with useable loops (Image via u/pizza_burrit0 on Reddit)

If the player wants to make a thrilling minecart ride, they could make a rollercoaster.

In the image above, the builder even uses command blocks to make the loops possible. Unfortunately, without command blocks, players will be limited to a non-loop rollercoaster.

#1 - BoatCart

The legendary Minecraft BoatCart (Image via Minecraft)

Most players do not know that powered rails are completely unnecessary with the BoatCart.

While riding the cart, the player can place a boat in front of them to put it into the cart. The player can then steer the cart, and it will travel at speeds similar to carts on powered rails.

This will save the player tons of resources when building in Survival mode.

