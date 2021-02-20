The Wither is debatably the hardest challenge in Minecraft.

This menacing creature flies above the player, raining exploding skulls. These skulls do massive damage and also inflict the Wither status on the player, which turns the player's health bar black and slowly decays it.

For the record, Wither's blue skull attack will destroy most blocks, so players should think twice before fighting the Wither anywhere near their base. Keep in mind that the Wither flies quite fast and shoots quite inaccurately, so Minecraft players need to make sure they are very far from anything valuable.

How to prepare for The Wither in Minecraft

Monke ready to fight! (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Acquire spawning materials

Before a player is equipped with the required armor and items, they must gather the resources needed to spawn The Wither. The player will need four Soul Sand and three Wither Skulls. Soul Sand can be found in various Nether biomes, and the Wither Skulls can only be acquired by killing Wither Skeletons in Nether Fortresses.

Spawning the Wither (Image via parioscreations on MinecraftForum)

Step 2: Suit Up

It is important that the player has a full set of either Diamond or Netherite armor, with a mix of Protection and Blast Protection Enchantments.

For weapons, a Diamond or Netherite sword with Smite and Unbreaking Enchants are highly recommended. For bows, Infinity, Power, and Unbreaking Enchants are important.

Players must keep in mind that the Wither is immune to Flame and Instant Damage.

Step 3: Gear up

Here is a list of items that Minecraft players should carry when fighting The Wither.

Buckets of Milk (removes Wither status)

Potions of Regeneration

Strength Potions

Potions of Swiftness

Cooked Porkchop/Steak

Golden Apples

Ender Pearls (to escape)

These items are optional, however they are almost necessary if the player is fighting The Wither without friends.

Step 4: Fight!

When the player feels they are ready, they can place the Soul Sand in a T shape with the three Wither Skulls on the three top Soul Sand blocks. Players must realize that as soon as the last skull is placed, the Wither will spawn. Players have ten seconds to move away from it, as it will destroy and break nearby blocks.

Fighting the Wither (Image via AnsiTiv on Youtube)

It is recommended to fight The Wither during the daytime to avoid any extra chaos.