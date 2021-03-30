5 best uses for Blaze Rods in Minecraft

Minecraft's Blaze Rods are every player's least favorite resource to acquire. It's always a hassle when players find out they need Blaze Rods and have to make the long trip to the Nether Fortress to kill some Blazes.

That being said, the trips are always worth it as Blaze Rods are one of the most useful resources in Minecraft. They allow players to craft some of the best items and blocks in the game.

Also read: 5 things players didn't know about Ender Pearls in Minecraft

Top five uses for blaze rods in Minecraft

#5 - Magma Cream

A fried Mac n' Cheese ball? (Image via Minecraft)

While technically crafted with Blaze Powder, Blaze Rods are needed to create the powder, so it counts!

Magma Cream is a handy ingredient in brewing. It is used to create a Potion of Fire Resistance, which is almost mandatory in the Nether.

Advertisement

#4 - Magma Block

A couple blocks of Magma (Image via Minecraft)

Again, while crafted with Blaze Powder, Magma Blocks still count as Blaze Rods don't have many direct uses!

Magma Blocks have tons of great uses, such as a water elevator, underwater oxygen supply, and a sizeable trolling potential.

Also read: How to repopulate a village in Minecraft

#3 - Brewing Stand

No better place to brew some potions (Image via Minecraft)

Brewing Stands are crucial for late-game Minecraft adventures!

Advertisement

To effectively fight the Ender Dragon or The Wither, players are highly recommended to use the Brewing Stand to brew up multiple types of potions. They are also advised to have a Cauldron next to their stand for efficient brewing.

#2 - Eye of Ender

The eye seems to follow the player as they move (Image via Minecraft)

Eye of Enders are undoubtedly one of the most valuable items that can be crafted with blaze rods.

Specifically, Eye of Enders are crafted with one Blaze Powder and one Ender Pearl. They are necessary for players to find the Stronghold and to fight the Ender Dragon, which most players should strive for during their Minecraft playthroughs.

#1 - Blaze Powder

Cool powder! (Image via Minecraft)

Of course, Blaze Powder has to take the first spot!

Advertisement

Since most of the essential uses for Blaze Rods require Blaze Powder to be crafted, there's no doubt that the former is the best use for Blaze Rods. While this may be a letdown for some, it is technically true.

Besides End Rods, the Brewing Stand, or being used as Fuel, Blaze Powder is the only good use for Blaze Rods!

Also read: What does a soul campfire do in Minecraft?