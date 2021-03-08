If left poorly defended, some Minecraft villages will be completely wiped out. Luckily, if players ever run into a situation where they want to repopulate a wiped village, they have a few options. Listed below are the only ways to bring life back to a ransacked village.

How to repopulate a village in Minecraft

Kidnapping a villager

While it sounds terrible if thought about for too long, villagers can be kidnapped from another village and brought to the empty one.

For easier extraction, players must hope they have a body of water close to the village. Players must shove a villager into a boat and steer off towards the empty village. If there isn't a body of water nearby, players will have to finagle their boat onto the land and push the villager into it there.

Fortunately, villagers will not leave the boat until it is broken. This is the easiest way to repopulate a village currently, but Mojang will hopefully add an easier, less terrifying way in the future.

Curing a Zombie villager

If players who have some morals don't want to steal a villager from their home, they can choose the altruistic path and cleanse a Zombie villager.

Zombie villagers have certain areas where they will definitely spawn. However, they also will spawn randomly, much like regular zombies. Players can dig a ditch around an empty village and wait for a Zombie villager to fall in.

To cure a Zombie villager, players must throw a Potion of Weakness at them and then give them a Golden Apple. More specifically, they must be under the Weakness effect and then be given a golden apple. After they're cured, the player can then transport the villager to the village of their choice.

