5 things that players didn't know about flint in Minecraft

Added back in the Indev update, flint has been a useful resource in Minecraft for as long as players can remember.

Minecraft players have a constant need for this mineral. It is commonly used for arrows and the occasional Flint and Steel.

This article takes a look at five things that players should know about flint in Minecraft.

Flint in Minecraft: 5 features that players should know

#5 - Natural Generation

Shown: An ominous Ruined Portal. It does not seem to have a chest... (Image via Minecraft)

A number of players are unaware that they do not need to find gravel to acquire flint.

Flint has a 46% chance of spawning in groups of 1-4 inside of a Ruined Portal Chest. While this is obviously not the best way to acquire a lot of flint fast, it is certainly an option for those who cannot seem to find any gravel.

Flint also has a 55% chance of spawning in groups of 1-3 inside of a Fletcher's chest.

#4 - Fletching Table

(Image via Minecraft)

Some Minecraft players may never want to craft a Fletching Table. However if they do, they will need to have some flint.

Fletching Tables require two pieces of flint and four planks of any wood. Players have to place the four planks on a crafting table in the shape of a square before placing the two flints on top.

#3 - Weaponsmiths

A home Weaponsmith (Image via u/owenkimmler on Reddit)

In Minecraft, Weaponsmiths will trade the player's spare flint for emeralds.

If the player has 24 flint to spare, Journeyman-level Weaponsmiths will buy 24 flint for one emerald. By doing this, players can amass a large collection of emeralds just by digging up a bunch of flint.

#2 - Fletchers

(Image via u/Billy35084 on Reddit)

Much like Weaponsmith villagers, Fletchers will also trade their emeralds for flint.

However, Fletchers are better than Weaponsmiths since an Apprentice-level Fletcher will trade one emerald for 26 flint.

Fletchers are the player's best bet if they are interested in trading flint for emeralds.

#1 - Statistics

Shown: Just two pieces of gravel. Nothing special. (Image via Minecraft)

While most players know that gravel will occasionally drop flint, some players may be unaware of the exact statistics.

Upon breaking a gravel block, there is a 10% chance for a flint to drop. This percentage can be increased with the Fortune enchantment:

Fortune I = 14%

Fortune II = 25%

Fortune III = 100%

Thus, if a player breaks a gravel with a Fortune III tool, they will receive a flint every time.

