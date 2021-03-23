5 things players didn't know about arrows in Minecraft

Arrows have been in Minecraft since before most players can remember. With tons of variants, there is a favorite arrow for every type of Minecraft player. Due to this, there are many things that they don't know about the arrow!

From specific status effects to the arrow's max velocity, there is much to learn about these weapons. After reading this article, players will have sufficient knowledge to "be the Bow"!

Five things players didn't know about the Arrow in Minecraft

#5 - Spectral Arrow

A Spectral Arrow inside of an Item Frame, and is good looking (Image via Minecraft)

Due to Spectral Arrows only being included in the Java Edition of Minecraft, many players might not know they exist!

The Spectral Arrow is a highly unique arrow that will track a player for ten seconds. More specifically, it applies the Glowing effect on the enemy that is hit, providing an outline that can be seen through blocks.

Spectral Arrows are handy in PvP scenarios where players need to be tracked at all times.

#4 - Hero of the village gifts

The Fletcher Villager (on the left) will provide gifts to the Hero of the Village (Image via Mojang)

Many players are unaware that they will receive gifts if they are the Hero of the Village!

Specifically, if they have defeated a raid in a specific village, they will receive a buff called "Hero of the Village." This buff will result in discounts for villager trades.

Players will also receive gifts from Fletcher Villagers. These gifts will come in the form of either a regular arrow or any of the various tipped arrows!

#3 - Piglin Bartering

A player showcasing his loot from bartering with a Piglin (Image via u/Darkvid_MC on Reddit)

Many players do not know about the bartering mechanic of Piglins.

Bartering can be a great source for acquiring arrows fast, as there is around a 9% chance for them to drop 6-12 arrows. This is an excellent technique for players who have tons of gold lying around!

#2 - Pillager Drops

Pillagers with arrows (Image via Minecraft)

Due to this only being a feature in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, many players are unaware that Pillagers have the chance to drop 0-2 arrows upon death.

Hence, Raids and Pillager Outposts are a wonderful source to acquire a ton of arrows quickly. Bedrock Edition players should undoubtedly take advantage of this lucky feature!

#1 - Fletcher Trades

A squad of Fletchers (Image via u/Billy35084 on Reddit)

Players may be unaware of the potential of trading with the Fletcher Villager.

At the Novice level, Fletchers have a 50% chance to trade 16 arrows for one Emerald. This is a fantastic trade for early-game players who need arrows quickly.

At the Master level, they have around a 66% chance to trade five tipped arrows for five regular arrows and two emeralds. This is a better option for mid to late-game players to acquire those helpful tipped arrows!

