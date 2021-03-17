What is the Channeling enchantment in Minecraft?

Some players may be unaware that the Channeling enchantment even exists in Minecraft.

The Channeling enchantment isn't exactly hard to find in Minecraft. However, players may struggle to find the Trident, which is the only weapon that can make use of the enchantment.

Players who wield a Trident with Channeling are extremely dangerous and are able to manipulate the elements of the Overworld. Channeling allows the player to summon lightning from the sky. However, they are required to be inside of a thunderstorm.

The Channeling enchantment in Minecraft

How to acquire Channeling

The most efficient way to find Channeling is either with an Enchanted Fishing rod or through an Enchanting Table (Image via u/morningburr on Reddit)

As stated above, Channeling can be found through various methods. These methods are listed below:

Enchanting Tables

Raid Drops (Bedrock Edition)

Fishing

Minecart Chests

Chest Dungeons

Librarian Villagers

Chests in Overworld structures (non-village)

The most efficient way to find Channeling is either with an Enchanted Fishing rod or through an Enchanting Table.

What does Channeling do?

The Channeling enchantment only works when the player is inside of a thunderstorm (Image via Mojang)

When applied to a Trident, the Channeling enchantment allows the trident to summon lightning from the sky when thrown at a mob.

Unfortunately, this enchantment only works when the player is inside of a thunderstorm. However, it is extremely strong and can save the player from dire situations.

Channeling also allows for easy creation of Charged Creepers, which only appear when a Creeper is struck by lightning.

