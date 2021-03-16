Upon defeating the Ender Dragon and jumping into the portal located in The End, the player is greeted with the Minecraft End Poem, which is a mysterious scroll of words which speak about the player and their accomplishments. The End Poem gets quite deep, talking about the universe, love, and spirituality.

Some players will not understand the End Poem, however some will. It seems to be something that is understood more with age (through subjective experiences). This poem will either spook the player out, or provide the player with a great feeling of hope and accomplishment.

What does the End Poem mean in Minecraft

The End Poem begins with two unknown entities speaking about the player.

"Yes, Take care. It has reached a higher level now. It can read our thoughts".

This quote seems to be stating that since the player has completed The End, they are now able to understand the entities. These entities state themselves to be the Universe as a whole, knowing all. They've spectated the players throughout their journey through the Overworld.

"Sometimes I do not care. Sometimes I wish to tell them, this world you take for truth is merely [scrambled] and [scrambled], I wish to tell them that they are [scrambled] in the [scrambled]. They see so little of reality, in their long dream.

And yet they play the game.

But it would be so easy to tell them..."

In the contents above, the entities seem to understand the meaning of life, however the player cannot understand what it means, as it would prevent living itself. They seem to be implying that their is more to life than meets the eye...

The entire End Poem can be read here!

Meaning

Shown: A beautiful image of Minecraft. One can only dream of living here... (Image via u/wesb2 on Reddit)

The poem seems to imply that the players themselves are the answer to all their questions. Looking inwards is the answer, as most people tend to focus outwards. The player is the universe, and can manifest whatever they want with the right intentions.

This poem seems to focus around creation and love, both of which are large themes in Minecraft. Minecraft is all about creation, and creation will always result in love as the player usually develops a connection to their creations. This wisdom can be applied to real life, as creation usually provides humans with a sense of meaning and purpose.

The entities claim that the life the player lives is merely a dream, and the completion of The End symbolizes the player waking up. This could be a reference to life and death, where some believe death (the end) is only the beginning. Deep stuff!

