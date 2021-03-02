Top 5 best Easter eggs in Minecraft

Minecraft has no shortage of humourous Easter eggs.

If players are unaware of what a video game Easter egg is, it is basically some sort of secret coded into the game that players are unlikely to find without looking.

Easter eggs are usually humourous, though sometimes they can even add an extra story to the game that wasn't there previously.

Here are some of the best such surprises in Minecraft.

Also read: How to change Minecraft player skin in 2021

Five best Easter eggs in Minecraft

#5 - jeb_ Sheep

A color-changing sheep! (Image via Minecraft)

The cute sheep shown above is constantly changing its colors!

Advertisement

Some players may be unaware that if they give a sheep a nametag, named "jeb_", when it is applied, the sheep will begin to change colors rapidly.

This fun Easter egg can be viewed in this video by MrJasonWilmot.

#4 - Christmas Cheer!

An old Minecraft splash screen with a Christmas message! (Image via Minecraft)

Every Christmas (December 24th to 26th), Merry X-mas will be displayed in the Minecraft main menu.

Along with this message, all chests and Ender chest's textures are changed into Christmas presents. This is a funny feature that allows players to get into the Christmas spirit! The chests can be seen below.

Christmas chests only seen from December 24th to 26th (Image via planetminecraft)

#3 - The "Trendy Update"

Advertisement

Is that a USB block?! (Image via Mojang)

The "Trendy Update" is a hilarious Easter egg released by Mojang in 2016.

Formally known as Update 1.RV-Pre1, this update was teased by Mojang on April Fool's Day.

It was a cruel joke as this update was said to include various technological items to Minecraft, which seemed very interesting. Fortunately, players can play on modpacks to recreate the technological feel.

Also read: Top 5 best scary Minecraft maps in 2021

#2 - Minecraft 64 "PCX"

Wow! Looks amazing! (Image via Mojang)

"Released" on April Fools day in 2018, PCX was released as a piece of update 1.12.

PCX was claimed to completely revamp all of Minecraft's textures. As seen above, this is definitely not a false claim. PCX makes Minecraft look like a Gameboy game, reducing texture settings to 8-bit.

This is a hilarious Easter egg that must've upset a lot of people in 2018!

#1 - Languages

Advertisement

What in the world is a LOLCAT? (Image via Minecraft)

Most players are unaware that there are multiple joke languages in Minecraft.

As seen above, players can select the LOLCATS language, which completely changes what each block and item is called. Here is an example below:

Ha! Baby oak (Image via Minecraft)

In the LOLCATS language, Oak Sapling has been changed to Baby Oak. In addition to LOLCATS are a few other joke languages such as:

Pirate Speak (Arr)

Shakespearean English ("Where art thou Romeo?")

Anglish (Puristic English)

ɥsᴉlƃuƎ (Upside down English)

These languages are tons of fun and can even spice up a playthrough that was getting old!

Also read: Top 5 ways to find Diamonds in Minecraft

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.