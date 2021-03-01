Minecraft modpacks have never been easier to install!

Modpacks are a collection of mods combined into one cohesive pack. The mods are then optimized to all work together, reducing lag and increasing the quality of gameplay.

Due to the new CurseForge Beta (shown below), Minecraft modpacks are all in one lovely location. Previously, players would have to install the Twitch app to install and play modpacks. The Twitch software was larger and much slower than the current launcher, Curseforge.

The CurseForge modpack browse menu (Image via Minecraft)

What are Minecraft modpacks, and how to use them?

As stated above, Minecraft modpacks are a collection of mods. They allow players to easily play multiple mods without having to install each one separately.

These modpacks are also sometimes unique to certain themes. Here are a few examples of a theme that a modpack may have:

Space Exploration

Industrial/Factory

Mining

Adventure

Difficult/Realism

Magic

Curseforge "Categories" filter (Image via Curseforge)

Players have the option to determine which theme or category they'd like to play and choose their modpack accordingly.

A triple Spaceship launch on the Galacticraft mod! (Image via RT_Video_Bot on Reddit)

How to install a Minecraft Modpack (2021)

Gamers can install Minecraft modpacks using the following steps:

Download and Install Overwolf and then Curseforge Choose a modpack (Check updates for newer versions) Set up Curseforge account Choose Minecraft as game Search for desired modpack Once modpack has been downloaded, click play

After clicking the play button, the modpack will launch. Players are advised not to worry about load times, as Minecraft modpacks historically have taken extended amounts of time to load!

First-time modpack players' minds will be blown at the complete overhaul that these modpacks provide. It is similar to getting an entirely new game for free!

