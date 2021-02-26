Deepslate in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs 21w08b Snapshot: Everything you need to know

Known as Grimstone in past Snapshots, Deepslate has now been added to Minecraft.

Deepslate has a dark black color, which vanilla Minecraft builders must be quite happy about! While it's hard to hate it, many must be hoping Mojang doesn't change the name again!

Everything to know about Deepslate in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs 21w08b Snapshot

How to acquire Deepslate

Deepslate makes up most of the blocks spawned below y = 0. At this level, stone blocks and ores will begin to stop spawning as stone and spawn as Deepslate ores. Stone will not spawn past y = -7.

Deepslate is twice as hard to break as stone, so players will need to prepare accordingly before an adventure. Once it is broken, Cobbled Deepslate will spawn, much like Stone and Cobblestone.

Transitioning from Stone to Deepslate (Image via Minecraft)

Block variants

Much like Stone, Deepslate can be used in a ton of different block recipes. Here is a list of those recipes:

Polished Deepslate

Deepslate Bricks

Deepslate Tiles

Chiseled Deepslate

Various Deepslate Walls

Various Deepslate Stairs

Various Deepslate Slabs

This is great news for builders, as they have been itching for new blocks. Deepslate and its variants are especially great-looking blocks and will be used in tons of builds to come.

Stack order (FROM BOTTOM) Deepslate Cobbled, Polished, Tiles, Bricks (Image via Minecraft)

Deepslate ore

Along with the many building blocks listed, Deepslate ores have also been added to Minecraft. They look a lot different from stone ores and are harder to break. Listed below are the ores with a deepslate version:

Deepslate Gold

Deepslate Iron

Deepslate Diamond

Deepslate Redstone

Deepslate Lapis

These ores can be observed below.

All Deepslate ores (Image via Minecraft)

Deepslate is one of those things that is hard to be unhappy about. It acts as a great building block and adds a whole new section to Minecraft's underground aspect. Hopefully, some great Deepslate builds will show up in the near future!