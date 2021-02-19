Minecraft Java Edition Snapshot 21w07a: List of added features and changes

Minecraft Snapshot 21w07a has turned the game on its head!

If anyone thought they had complete knowledge of the game, everything they've ever known is now a lie. Regarding the new content added, Grimstone, a new type of cobblestone, has been added to Minecraft.

Grimstone spawns below y level 0 and makes up most of the blocks from levels 0 to -62.

What is Grimstone?

Grimstone can be used as a substitute for cobblestone for crafting furnaces or pistons. It's also a great block to use for building (seen above).

The following blocks can be crafted from Grimstone.

Polished Grimstone

Grimstone Bricks

Grimstone Tiles

Chiseled Grimstone

Grimstone Wall types (Polished, tile brick)

Grimstone Stair types (Polished, tile, brick)

Grimstone Slab types (Polished, tile, brick)

Minecraft Snapshot 21w07a features/changes

Ore generation

The changes added in this Snapshot have completely changed mining!

Ores in 1.7 compared to 1.6 (Image via Mojang)

As seen above, there are now sweet spots for most ores. The wider the plot is, the more ore will spawn at that height. This changes mining significantly, as, in the past, players just had a range where the ores had the same chance to spawn.

Ore texture

All ore textures (except diamonds) have been changed. If the player is the curious type, they may ask, "Why didn't they change diamond's texture?" Mojang didn't change diamond ore's texture due to it being "iconic."

This is music to many Minecraft players' ears as they have an emotional connection to diamonds due to the blood, sweat, and tears they have shed looking for that iconic texture.

Below is an image of the new ore textures added.

Love them or hate them, can't live without them (Image via Minecraft)

Redstone inventory

The Redstone section in the creative inventory has been optimized. Redstone items are now ordered based on how often they are used. This can be seen in the image below.

A whole lot of Redstone (Image via Minecraft)

In addition to these great new features and changes, Mojang has fixed a fair amount of bugs. Here is a list of the bugs squashed!

Vines no longer randomly generate in jungles

Amount of players needed to sleep is now correct

Seagrass can no longer replace blocks in a swamp hut

Game no longer crashes after placing soul sand/magma in deep water

Strongholds will no longer generate floating without walls, ceilings, and floors

Bedrock can no longer be exposed in the new caves

Beacon block no longer only renders 256 blocks from source

Powder snow bucket will no longer be wasted if in a dispenser

Large dripstones no longer only generate as stalagmites below y = 0

As players can see, this is a massive update for Minecraft, and it is hard to believe that there is more to come!