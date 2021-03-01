Top 5 best scary Minecraft maps in 2021

Historically, Minecraft has always been known for its creative horror map ideas.

Due to the sandbox nature of Minecraft, the only limit to horror maps is creativity. Now that map creators have tons of tools to create great adventure maps more easily, horror maps have gotten even better!

Five scariest Minecraft maps in 2021

#5 - HALLUCINATION

Map created by Willdowsky (Image via Willdowsky)

Hallucination is a horror map created by Willdowsky.

It is one of the highest-rated maps on minecraftmaps, and is known for its horrifying atmosphere and terrifying jump scares.

Hallucination begins at the end of a shift at the office. After leaving, the player will find out that the world is abandoned! Mysteries start to unfold soon after.

#4 - New Me

Map created by Kassar (Image via Kassar)

In New Me, the player, named Ashley, starts in an apartment. Everything seems normal, and Ashley goes about her life. Eventually, she begins repeatedly seeing a tall black figure.

This figure begins haunting the player throughout the store and her apartment. To figure out the mystery, players must play the map!

#3 - Isolated

Map created by Dopi (Image via Dopi)

Created by Soma, Isolated begins after players get into a car crash and realize they need a brain scan.

After the brain scan, they find themselves abandoned in an underwater area known as Pathos 2. Players then start searching for any traces of human life.

#2 - Stalker

Map created by NikoMG (Image via NikoMG)

Stalker is a terrifying Minecraft horror map created by NikoMG.

In Stalker, players keep hearing noises in their house. They then look for clues as to what the noise can be. Eventually, they realize that they have a stalker in their own home!

#1 - Poison

Map created by Patotatoman (Image via Patotatoman and MaraverArts)

Created by Patotatoman, Poison is arguably the scariest horror map so far in 2021!

Poison begins in a thunderstorm, with notes of a man named "The Smiling Man." This man is said to have killed some villagers, and it is now the player's duty to figure out what happened! As seen in the image above, Poison is not for the faint of heart!

