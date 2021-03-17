5 most underwhelming blocks in Minecraft

While Minecraft has tons of amazing blocks that get used on a consistent basis, some blocks just sit there and collect dust.

Some Minecraft blocks are simply not as good as others, and these blocks are going to be put on blast in this article. These blocks also seem to be the least used out of all of the blocks in Minecraft.

What are the most underwhelming blocks in Minecraft?

#5 - Cartography Table

Shown: The Cartography table (Image via Minecraft)

The Cartography Table is one of the least used blocks in Minecraft. Its only use is to play around with maps, allowing them to be cloned, expanded and locked.

Many players only see Cartography Tables in villages and then proceed to never think about them ever again.

#4 - Lectern

Shown: The Lectern (Image via Minecraft)

The only function that a Lectern serves is as a stand on which players can place a book, allowing multiple players to read the same book.

Players who were aware of this function have probably never even used it for this purpose.

#3 - Loom

Shown: The Loom and a Banner (Image via Minecraft)

While slightly less underwhelming than the previous entries, the Loom is still often overlooked.

With its only use being the ability to apply patterns to banners, most players never use this block in their playthroughs. Looms are likely only used by builders who want to add some spunk to their builds.

#2 - Minecart with Furnace

Shown: Minecart with Furnace (Image via Minecraft)

While not the most useless "block" in Minecraft, most players still will never use the Minecart with Furnace.

Minecart with Furnace can be used to push other Minecarts down a rail system, which may be useful in rare scenarios.

#1 - Minecart with TNT

Shown: Minecart with TNT (Image via Minecraft)

Minecarts with TNT are hardly used in any situation other than the odd Adventure map.

Minecarts with TNT explode when moving over a Powered Rail, acting as a sort of mobile detonation device. While cool in concept, players will never run into a scenario where they will ever need to use this (except for entertainment).

