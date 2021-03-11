5 things players didn't know about Creepers in Minecraft

Creepers are by far the most iconic mobs in Minecraft. One can almost hear the screams of a player as a Creeper sneaks up on them and destroys their chests, sending items flying in every direction.

While Creepers are very common mobs in Minecraft, players may not know everything about them. They are recommended to be as prepared and knowledgeable as possible regarding Creepers unless they want to get their stuff blown up.

5 unkown things about Creepers in Minecraft

#5 - Charged Creepers

A Charged Creeper almost getting the jump on a hardcore player (Image via The_8_Bit_Zombie on Reddit)

Some players may not be aware of Charged Creepers as they are one of the rarest mobs in Minecraft.

If lightning happens to strike within 10 blocks of a Creeper, it will transform into a Charged Creeper, appearing with a blue aura surrounding it.

Charged Creepers do double the damage than regular Creepers, so players are advised to pay attention during a lightning storm.

#4 - Music discs

A well-made music disc display room (Image via u/sthollis on Reddit)

Many players do not know that Creepers can be a great source of music discs.

If killed by a Skeleton or a Stray, Creepers will drop one random music disc (excluding Pigstep). This is great news for players who have a jukebox but nothing to play.

#3 - Creeper head

Image via Amazon

Some players may be unaware that they can assimilate with the Creeper tribe from a distance.

When wearing a Creeper head, the detection range for Creepers is reduced by 50%. This can be a useful tip for those who like to build throughout the night. Those players will not have to worry much about a Creeper sneaking up on them and destroying their progress.

#2 - Scaredy cats

Image via u/w95error on Reddit

Many may not be aware that Creepers are terrified of cats and ocelots. For some reason, Creepers will not get within a six-block radius of a cat or ocelot.

This is extremely useful for base defense, as players can set up cats near the entrances of their base, preventing any Creepers from performing a midnight surprise.

#1 - Waterproof

A Charged Creeper taking a bath (Image via u/forek4 on Reddit)

Some Minecraft players may not know that Creepers are significantly less dangerous in the water.

On top of massively reducing their movement speed, water also prevents them from destroying any of the players' precious blocks.

Players must be aware that creepers will still do damage to them while in the water; however, this damage is easier to dodge than on land.

