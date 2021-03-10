How to make a Blue Ice highway on Minecraft

Most Minecraft players are unaware that they can use ice blocks to make an insanely fast speedway, providing the most efficient form of travel.

If players drive boats on packed ice, they will suddenly find themselves launching at speeds that they didn't think were possible. This is a great way to travel from one area to another extremely fast.

How to make a Blue Ice highway in Minecraft

Blue Ice

Shown: A Blue Ice Highway (Image via u/rsaunders21 on Reddit)

While all types of ice will provide this effect when combined with boats, Blue Ice will provide the fastest travel.

Blue Ice, unfortunately, takes nine Packed ice blocks to craft. However, if the player has a Silk Touch pickaxe with Efficiency, they can quickly acquire a large quantity of ice from icebergs.

In the above video, the player has a solid line of Blue Ice blocks for their highway. Fortunately, Minecraft players will only need to place a Blue Ice block every other block, much like the picture shown above. This will allow players to save some time and sanity when collecting all of that ice.

Shown above is a video easily explaining how to craft one of these extremely useful highways in Minecraft. If the player has multiple areas or structures that are separated by long distances, it is highly recommended to build one of these. This will save tons of time and headaches traveling between builds.

If players want to create a highway that is wider than one block, they must use a checker board pattern, which will prevent them from falling off the blocks.

