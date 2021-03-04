Charged Creepers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Some players may not know that Charged Creepers exist in Minecraft.

Charged Creepers are quite the forgotten mob in Minecraft. They look identical to regular creepers but have an electric aura surrounding them.

Charged Creepers in Minecraft

Spawning

A rare capture of a lightning strike! (Image via u/BoilingCold on Reddit)

While Charged Creepers don't necessarily spawn, they are created when lightning strikes within ten blocks of a regular creeper!

Due to the rarity of lightning and the low chances of it striking within four blocks of a creeper, Charged Creepers are one of the rarest mobs in all of Minecraft. They are also one of the few mobs that cannot be spawned with a Spawn Egg in Creative mode.

Charged Creepers can be manually spawned in a lightning storm by using a Trident with the Channeling enchantment near a Creeper. However, players must play it safe to accomplish this without being blown up!

Behavior

A Charged Creeper in a lightning storm (Image via Sportskeeda)

Charged Creepers behave very similarly to regular creepers except for the fact that they have massively increased explosion damage.

A Charged Creeper's explosion does double the amount of damage than that of a regular creeper and is 50% more powerful than TNT. Luckily, the size of the explosion is the same.

In Java Edition, Charged Creepers will cause certain mobs, such as Zombies, Skeletons, Wither Skeletons or Creepers, to drop their heads upon death.

List of other facts about Charged Creepers

If multiple mobs are killed in a charged explosion, only one will drop its head.

Explosion timer distance is also the same as regular Creeper.

While these facts aren't very important, they can be useful for some Minecraft players.

