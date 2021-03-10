Much like humans, Minecraft's villagers feel content with going throughout their lives doing their jobs.

Each profession requires the villager to claim a certain block, and they will then get to work soon after. These workers can be handy for the player, providing unique trades per profession.

Also read: How to repopulate a village in Minecraft

How to assign jobs to villagers in Minecraft

A lazy Nitwit sleeping when he should be working! (Image via u/comrieion on Reddit)

Without jobs, villagers are officially known as Nitwits. These guys seem to freeload off the village, not contributing to the success of the collective. Luckily, most villagers decide to take up a profession, but there are a few requirements that need to be met for these jobs to be filled.

Job Blocks

As seen in the first image, each profession has a Job Block. If the villager is unemployed, it will search within a 48 block radius for a job block. Once found, the villager will change its profession and appearance, and begin to have trades that are unique to that profession. Shown below is an image of all professions and each trade for them.

Advertisement

All jobs and trades (Image via u/MissLauralot on Reddit)

Mechanics

Here is a list of mechanics regarding Minecraft's villagers and their professions.

If a used Job Block is broken, a villager will become angry and become jobless. If the villager has been traded with, it will keep its profession until it finds a new job block.

If the villager with a Job Block hasn't been traded with, it will lose its job and be able to change into a new profession.

Job blocks must be placed on the ground in an acessible location, as villagers will attempt to find their way to it.

Also read: How to end a Pillager raid in Minecraft