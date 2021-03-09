Pillager raids are one of the coolest yet frightening additions that Minecraft has seen. During these events, raiders will converge onto a village attempting to kill as many villagers as possible.

To prevent the entire village from getting wiped out, players have to quickly defend the villagers to be able to repopulate. Players have a couple of options to end a raid: a good way or a bad way.

How to end a Pillager raid in Minecraft

Before the raid

To end a Pillager raid with minimal damage done to the village, Minecraft players are highly recommended to build defenses. Building defenses will also make defeating the raid much quicker and smoother.

For example, building a wall out of wood or stone around the village will prevent any Pillagers from infiltrating the village. While it can be time-consuming, walls will prevent any villagers from being killed. Another good strategy to assist with the defense is to build lava traps.

Losing the raid

One way to end a village raid is to have the village completely wiped out. Obviously, this isn't the ideal outcome, but if the player fails to defend a village, all of the villagers will die and the raid will end.

Players can also abandon the raid while it is still going on, however, the Pillagers will follow the player for a distance. Raids will expire in two to three Minecraft nights, and all Pillagers will be despawned.

Defeating a raid

Aside from losing or having the raid expire, the only way for a raid to end is to defeat it. It should be a player's moral duty to attempt to save the helpless villagers from a horrific death, especially since it's their fault it started in the first place. Luckily players will receive help from Iron Golems if there are any located in the village.

Besides building defenses to help aid in the Pillagers' defeat, players should be prepared with iron/diamond gear and an enchanted bow. Bows are especially necessary for the Ravagers, who deal massive melee damage when up close.

Minecraft players will have to endure seven waves of Pillagers rushing towards them to defeat the raid. If they manage to defeat the waves, the raid will end and they will be crowned the "Hero of the Village."

