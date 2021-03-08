5 best Redstone contraptions in Minecraft 2021

Minecraft’s Redstone has an infinite skill ceiling! This means that the only limit to Redstone is the player’s creativity.

While most gamers are content with just using pressure plates or buttons for their doors, some have an intense desire to engineer. Redstone allows these players to go absolutely wild! Here are the best Redstone contraptions in Minecraft currently!

Five most useful Redstone contraptions in Minecraft

#5 - Ephemeral Redstone Maze (16x16)

This maze changes as playersw walk through it (Image via mad_hmpf on PlanetMinecraft)

This ingenious Redstone contraption is a completely randomized maze that changes as the player traverses through it!

As seen in this Reddit post by the creator, mad_hmpf, as players walk through the maze, walls will rise and drop, possibly disorienting them. The most wonderful part about this maze is that it is completely random, meaning no two people will get the same maze!

Download here

#4 - Block Conveyor (14 BPS)

Ever need to transport a block quick? (Image via u/pwouik on Reddit)

The weird-looking contraption shown above is actually a conveyor belt for blocks!

If players place a block on top of the Block of Iron, it will rapidly move at a speed of 14 blocks per second to the end of the contraption. 14 blocks per second is insane to think about!

This contraption can be seen in action here.

#3 - Wave Machine

Ride the wave! (Image via u/Historyofspaceflight on Reddit)

This mindblowing, massive Redstone contraption will create a custom “wave” of Minecarts!

Shown in action here, this incredible machine works by launching Minecarts into the air using slime blocks. Of course, that is incredibly simplified and there is some other magic involved!

Here is a gallery of images of this contraption!

#2 - Infinitely expandable trapdoor

A massive trapdoor closing (Image via u/fufusus on Reddit)

This massive, infinitely expanding trapdoor can be an extremely useful build for Minecraft adventure map creators!

Using magic that couldn’t get closed to being explained here, this trapdoor opens and closes, and can be expanded to a massive scale.

Here is a video showing the trapdoor in action.

#1 - Cinematic viewer

A cinematic shot for gamers to enjoy (Image via u/Kebabrulle4869 on Reddit)

Players should try imagining slowly circling around the house above in a cinematic fashion.

This can be done using command blocks. By setting multiple move points and a block to focus the camera on, the player will slowly move around the house while looking at it, providing a cinematic shot.

This can be more easily be explained with this video

Note: These are the author's subjective views only!