5 things players didn't know about Diamonds in Minecraft

Diamonds are by far the most iconic item in Minecraft, though some players may not know everything about them!

Everyone knows Diamonds can be used to create some of the best gear in Minecraft. Its rarity and beautiful baby blue color make it quite the commodity. Here are a few facts that gamers may not have known about this resource!

Five things players didn't know about Diamonds in Minecraft

#5 - Diamonds to You!

Just take it already! (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that if they give a Diamond to a mob or other players, they will receive an achievement!

The Diamonds to You! achievement is completed by having a mob or gamer pick up a Diamond that the player has dropped. This achievement is much more difficult if players are playing alone, as mobs don't always pick up the Diamond on the first try!

#4 - Netherite

The Smithing Table, used to create Netherite (Image via Minecraft)

Players unfamiliar with the Nether update may not know that Diamonds are needed to craft Netherite.

When putting a Diamond tool or armor with a Netherite ingot in a Smithing Table, they can upgrade the Diamond gear to Netherite. This upgrade will also keep any enchantments on the new gear.

This is extremely useful as players may have an amazingly enchanted weapon or armor and don't want to lose it since Netherite is better than Diamond.

#3 - Connecting ore veins

While this is not a real connecting vein, players can imagine it is! (Image via Minecraft)

Many players may not know that multiple Diamond veins can be connected.

This extremely rare phenomenon can result in a vein with more than ten Diamonds. With the Fortune III enchantment, a singular mega vein can give players 40 or more Diamonds!

#2 - Ore chunk stats

Playerrs will get one eventually! (Image via Minecraft)

Some Minecraft players may not know that, on average, there are 3.4 Diamonds per chunk. The really unlucky players would love that 0.7 of a Diamond!

While this is obviously a statistic that has data to back it, it seems that most players will dig every block in a chunk besides the ones touching Diamonds!

#1 - Buried treasure

X really did mark the spot! (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may not know that buried treasure hunting is a highly efficient technique to find Diamonds.

If they are not fans of arduous strip mining or cave spelunking, they can always consider buried treasure hunting. By finding explorer maps in shipwrecks and underwater ruins, players can get the location of buried treasure.

One to two Diamonds have a 59.9% chance to spawn in buried treasure chests.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.