5 things players didn't know about the cake in Minecraft

The cake is an iconic food in Minecraft. However, owing to its arduous crafting recipe, most players will never be able to craft one.

Due to its rarity, many players aren't aware of the specific features the cake provides in Minecraft. This article shares five unknown things about the cake for the sweet tooths out there.

5 unkown things about the cake in Minecraft

#5 - Sweet trade

A rare cake trade (Image via MinecraftForum)

Most players don't know that cakes can be bought from an expert-level farmer villager for one emerald.

Farmer villagers' levels can be increased by trading many times with them. Players who find an expert farmer with a cake trade are extremely lucky. This trade is certainly not the greatest in the early game. However, in the late game, it may prove to be a wonderful trade.

Also read: Top 5 Easter Eggs in Minecraft

Advertisement

#4 - Slice stats

Image via Minecraft

Cakes contain seven different slices, each of which restores two hunger points.

Due to the fact that eating a cake has no animation, players can fill their hunger bar extremely quickly.

If the player, for some reason, has a cake in their inventory and finds themself in a sticky situation, they can rapidly place the cake down and fill up their hunger bar.

#3 - Panda fan

Image via Minecraft

Always keep track of your cake around pandas. Most players are unaware that pandas will occasionally walk towards a dropped cake and eat it.

Also read: How to change Minecraft player skins in 2021

Advertisement

#2 - Redstone signal

Image via Minecraft

Most players don't know that when placed next to a comparator, cakes will read a signal strength of 14. This is a funny feature, and much like most of the features of the cake, it's unclear why it was added.

#1 - It's a lie

It's a lie (Image via Minecraft)

"The cake is a lie."

The sentence mentioned above is a longstanding meme that was started in a little game called Portal.

This meme was so prominent that Notch even added an achievement called "The Lie." The achievement can be unlocked by simply crafting a cake.