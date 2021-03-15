5 things players didn't know about minecarts in Minecraft

Minecarts are a handy form of transportation in Minecraft. Traveling over vast swathes of land on foot is highly cumbersome and time-consuming. Minecarts added an efficient way to travel between the player's most commonly used areas.

While minecarts have been in Minecraft since Infdev, some players still may not know all features and mechanics about them. From glitches to unknown features, the minecart provides the player with endless possibilities.

Five unknown facts about minecarts in Minecraft

#5 - Train Mode

An example of minecarts being connected, turning into a psuedo-train (Image via Mojang)

Some players may not know that Minecarts can be connected, resulting in the mass transportation of resources and players.

If gamers want to transfer resources to and from multiple bases, a large Minecart train is a wonderful option. To prevent the loss of resources, they need to ensure no mobs can walk onto the tracks, which would spell disaster.

Minecarts can be merged by having players push them into each other (Java Edition).

#4 - Speed Limit

A beautiful train station (Image via u/YoheyTheAndroid on Reddit)

Many players do not know that minecarts have a top speed.

The minecart's top speed is eight blocks per second when going straight, and 11.314 when moving diagonally. When the minecart makes a turn, it is technically moving sideways. Therefore, if players make it take consecutive turns, it will move faster than if it just went straight.

This technique will require more rails, however.

#3 - Saddled Pig Cart

A pig with a saddle in a Minecart (Image via u/fxceless725 on Reddit)

Many Minecrafters do not know that if they place a pig with a saddle in a minecart, they can drive the cart at walking speed.

This "feature" will allow players to go uphill on a rail without powered rails. This can even be improved upon by putting a boat in the cart, and putting two pigs in the boat, while in the cart. This obviously can get out of hand extremely quickly, although it is very funny!

#2 - Cart Elevator

An example of a Cart Elevator (Image via minecraft101)

If players manage to stack a bunch of Minecarts on top of each other, they can create a massive elevator.

This works because they can enter another minecart while sitting in one, allowing them to travel upwards from minecart to minecart. This is a fun way to travel up and down a Minecraft base!

#1 - BoatCart

A villager in a boat in a cart (Image via a deleted user on Reddit)

Similar to the Pig Cart, the Boat Cart is the upgraded version!

When placing a boat in a cart, the latter will move at speed similar to a cart on a powered rail will. This is insanely efficient as the player does not need to use powered rails anymore, saving on tons of hard to acquire resources!

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.