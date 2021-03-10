Top 5 dangerous mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft has no shortage of extremely dangerous mobs.

To effectively prepare for the struggles of Minecraft, it is important for players to understand which hostile mobs are the most dangerous.

With that in mind, here are the five most dangerous mobs in Minecraft.

5 most dangerous mobs in Minecraft

#5 - Enderman

An Enderman holding a Netherrack block (Image via u/-Last_Wanderer on Reddit)

Players must think twice before engaging an Enderman. With their ability to quickly deal massive damage and teleport, Endermen can easily overwhelm players if they are unprepared.

When engaging an Enderman, players are advised to attack their legs to stop them from teleporting. This makes it easier to kill them.

#4 - Ravager

A staredown between an Iron Golem and a Ravager (Image via u/ AVGwar on Reddit)

Ravagers are a terrifying mob that only spawns in Pillager Raids.

Ravagers can deal massive damage with their charging attack. They can also knock the player back five blocks. Getting knocked off a raised platform is dangerous as it could result in fall damage.

During a raid, Ravagers will also spawn with various Pillagers riding them, adding to the threat.

#3 - Evoker

An extremely HD render of an Evoker! (Image via u/ RobotPantaloons on Reddit)

Evokers are arguably the most dangerous non-boss mob in Minecraft.

Evokers are spell casters that can deal massive amounts of damage if they land their attacks. While they have a short charge time, players will still need to be extremely careful.

Evokers can also summon another mob called the Vex, which will hunt down the player and deal damage. This is a big reason why Evokers are so dangerous.

#2 - Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon (Image via Mojang)

The Ender Dragon is one of Minecraft's bosses, which means it has a visible health bar with tons of health. When facing the Ender Dragon, players will have to disable the Obelisks, which will heal it over time.

The Enderdragon can also shoot fireballs that will linger on the ground, dealing damage to any player who is in the vicinity.

#1 - The Wither

The Wither (Image via Minecraft)

The Wither is, by far, the most dangerous mob in all of Minecraft.

Upon spawning, the Wither will explode, dealing massive damage to any area nearby. The Wither will also shoot black wither skulls at the player, inflicting the Withering status effect.

Withers also gain health over time and will gain five hearts if they manage to kill any other mob.

