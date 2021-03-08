Elevators can be beneficial for many Minecraft maps, builds, and homes. If players have had enough of boring old stairs, they can take it to the next level with elevators. While there are countless ways for players to create a functional elevator, in 1.16, the easiest technique is the water elevator.

Water elevators are fast, reliable, and especially cheap. They can easily be built, even in Survival mode.

How to make an elevator in Minecraft 1.16

The entrance to a prettier Water Elevator (Image via u/veryraremata on Reddit)

Water elevators are quite simple to make compared with the super intricate piston elevators. Using only one soul sand, one magma block, water, and minimal redstone, players can create a water elevator of their own. Here is a video by TrulyChrisTV that easily explains how to create one.

Players will need a decent amount of redstone. However, redstone shouldn't be hard to come by if the player is trying to create an elevator.

How does it work?

Soul sand will send a player upwards in water, and a magma block will pull a player downwards. When combined with redstone and some patience, players can alternate between those two blocks to choose to either go up or down with the hit of a button.

Players are not required to be remotely skilled in redstone. As long as they can follow the instructions in the video linked above, they will build the elevator. The elevator has no size limit and can also be expanded in size with sufficient resources.