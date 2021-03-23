Bees in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Bees are one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. Added recently in Update 1.15, there is still a lot that players don't know about these creatures.

Bees contribute to the growth of the Overworld and have quite a few unique features in Minecraft.

Bees in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: A couple of Bee Bros happily working on pollinating the Overworld (Image via Minecraft)

Bees spawn in naturally generated bee nests, usually in groups of three. The best place to search for bee nests would be in the Plains or Sunflower Plains biome, where they have a 5% chance of spawning on each tree. All other biomes have an extremely low chance of spawning bee nests.

Players can also spawn their own bee nests by growing saplings near a flower. This will give the player a 5% chance of spawning a bee nest from each sapling.

Mechanics

Shown: A lone bee. Lost but certainly not forgotten... (Image via Minecraft)

Bees can become angry in certain scenarios in Minecraft:

If the player hits a bee, all nearby Bees will become angry.

If the player breaks a nest or hive, the Bees inside the nest will become angry.

If the player collects hive resources, Bees inside the hive will become angry.

To counteract Bees becoming angry when collecting hive resources, players can place a Campfire under each hive.

If a hive or nest is broken with the Silk Touch enchantment, all Bees will remain inside and will work as normal when the hive or nest is replaced.

Shown: A hoard of angry Bees rushing at the player (Image via Minecraft)

Here is a list of additional Bee mechanics in Minecraft:

Bee's eyes will turn red when angered (shown above).

Bees will return to their nest at night or when it rains.

Lead can be used on Bees.

Players can only harvest honey in a hive when it is at level 5.

Bees can be bred with flowers!

