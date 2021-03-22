Top 5 uses of Kelp in Minecraft

Added in Minecraft update 1.13, Kelp adds tons of cool features to the game. Since it grows vertically and its ability to grow up to 26 blocks tall, Kelp can be very easily accumulated. This allows players to use it for many different purposes.

Kelp is one of the most useful plants in Minecraft. It can be used for fuel, food, and even fertilizer. If the player has an ocean biome nearby, they are highly recommended to accumulate a large amount of Kelp for a rainy day.

5 best uses of Kelp in Minecraft

#5 - Fertilizer

Shown: Kelp about to be composted in the composter (Image via Minecraft)

Kelp can be used in a composter to create bone meal. With a 35% chance to increase the compost level, acquiring a bunch of Kelp is a great way to quickly create tons of bone meal.

To do this, players can drink a Potion of Water Breathing and take a trip to the bottom of an ocean biome. They can then break the tall Kelp plants and pick up all the Kelp that floats away.

This is a great technique for those who hate having to kill skeletons for bones.

#4 - Fuel

Shown: Dried Kelp blocks being used for smelting Iron Ore in a furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Many players may be unaware that Kelp can be used as an extremely efficient fuel source. To do this, players must first smelt the Kelp, providing Dried Kelp.

Next, players can combine nine Dried Kelp in a crafting table to produce one Dried Kelp block. This block is a great source of fuel with the ability to smelt 20 items. In comparison, coal can only smelt eight items.

Even though players are required to smelt to acquire this fuel source, it still ends up being much more effective than any other.

#3 - Food

Monke do not like smelly Kelp (Image via Minecraft)

As stated above, Kelp can be smelted to produce Dried Kelp. This can be used as a food source when needed. It will satiate one hunger bar, which means it's not the best food by any stretch of the imagination.

However, Dried Kelp has the unique feature of being able to be eaten twice as fast as any other food, making it useful in a pinch.

#2 - Building

Shown: Blocks being placed on top of Kelp

As seen above, Kelp allows blocks to be placed on top of it. This is great news for underwater builders, as they do not have to build a pillar from the bottom of the ocean to create their base.

This feature also allows players to place a block and torch very quickly, which can provide them with oxygen when they are about to drown.

#1 - Kelp farm

Shown: An automatic Kelp farm (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Due to its vertically growing nature, Kelp is an easy resource to farm automatically. In the farm above, once the observer reads the Kelp, it will activate the piston, which will then quickly break it.

The dropped items will then flow into a hopper rather than into a chest. Players can further automate this by flowing the Kelp into a furnace to produce Dried Kelp.

