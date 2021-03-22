Bats in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The bat is a rare Minecraft mob occasionally found in caves. Players can find them flying around passively or hanging peacefully on overhangs or the ceiling of the cave. Bats will often fly into lava falls as they do not register them as a threat for some reason.

While not being useful in any way, bats can serve as friends for the lonely miners down in the caverns. The only way they can be even remotely useful is if players happen to hear a squeak while looking for a cave. Gamers can then mine towards the squeaks, which will eventually reveal a cave.

Also read: Changes to copper in new Minecraft 21w11a Snapshot: Everything players need to know

All details about bats in Minecraft

Spawning

A bat being woken up from its long slumber (Image via Minecraft)

Bats can only spawn at light level three or below, meaning they are only found in caves since the minimum nighttime light level is four. However, from October 20th to November 3rd, bats can be found in the Overworld at night as their required light level increases to six or below. This feature adds a bit of spookiness to Minecraft during Halloween.

In Superflat worlds, bats will spawn on the ground and ignore their light level requirements.

Advertisement

Behavior

DYK: A group of bats is called a cauldron (Image via Minecraft)

As stated above, bats are a passive mob that love to squeak and fly around a lot. For some reason, they seem to prefer flying east statistically more than the other directions. Bats will also despawn if players move too far away, removing any possibility of making them a pet (without a Name Tag).

Bats also like to hang on the caves' ceilings when idle and can be pushed off blocks by hitting them or breaking the block. Such acts will cause them to fly away from the player.

Also read: How to get a Command Block in Minecraft