How to get a Command Block in Minecraft

Command Blocks are extremely useful for Minecraft players who want to create adventure maps and host servers. They allow players to do pretty much anything that their hearts desire, with commands such as spawnpoint, summon, teleport and weather.

While these blocks are extremely useful, some players may not know how to acquire them as they cannot be crafted or spawned through the Creative menu. They can only be spawned using cheats enabled through certain commands.

How can players get a Command Block in Minecraft?

Cheats

Shown: What the give command looks like (Image via Minecraft)

Cheats must be enabled if players want to spawn a Command Block into their Minecraft world.

There are multiple commands that allow Command Blocks to be spawned. The first command is the /give command. This command will spawn a Command Block into the player's inventory. The exact command is listed below:

/give @s command_block

The other command is the /setblock command. This command will spawn a Command Block at the coordinates that the player enters into the console. If the player types "~ ~ ~" instead of coordinates, the Command Block will be placed at the exact block where the player is standing, pushing them to the side. The exact command is listed below:

/setblock ~ ~ ~ minecraft:command_block

These are the only two ways to acquire a Command Block. If the player has already spawned one, they can use the pick block control, which will place it in their inventory. If the player wants to clone the parameters in the Command Block, they can use the "pick block" control + CTRL to acquire the block with its parameters already included.

