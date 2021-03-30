Minecraft Redditor makes it possible to freeze time, and players cannot get enough of it

u/FumazDev on the Minecraft Reddit has created a plug-in where players can use a Clock to stop time. It will freeze all mobs and projectiles and can be resumed at any time! This post blew up on Reddit, amassing 33k upvotes in under 24 hours.

Redditors were in shock at the ingenuity of this plug-in and expressed their amazement in the comments. The post has 1.2k comments, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Also read: 5 things players didn't know about Ender Pearls in Minecraft

Minecraft Redditor makes it possible to freeze time; others cannot get enough of it

The plug-in

The OP freezing his bow projectiles, which will fire off when time is resumed (Image via u/FumazDev on Reddit)

The video begins with the OP running towards a large group of mobs. He gets a little too close to a creeper, and it begins to hiss, signaling it is ready to explode. OP then pulls out his clock and stops time, stopping all mobs in their tracks.

The user then whips out his bow and shoots arrows at multiple mobs, which stop in the air as soon as they are fired. Once time is resumed, the creeper explodes, and the arrows fire off towards other mobs.

As this is a plug-in, players will eventually be able to use this in their multiplayer worlds!

Advertisement

The video can be viewed here.

Reactions

Everyone knows that feeling (Image via Reddit)

Most Minecraft players will experience lag at some point. Unfortunately, one player seems to experience it all the time!

They compared the OP freezing time to their computer freezing, as it cannot run Minecraft. Another Redditor has also experienced this pain.

Also read: Top 5 Easter eggs in Minecraft

Smart, very smart (Image via Reddit)

One user brought up the fact that if a Minecraft speedrunner stops time, technically, they can beat the game in zero seconds, which is quite an astute observation.

Advertisement

A fantastic idea (Image via Reddit)

This plug-in is very similar to the SUPERHOT game, in which players stop time when they stop moving. The OP acknowledges this and even decides that they are going to create this!

Silly chicken (Image via Reddit)

Another user pointed out that some mob animations continue to run while time is stopped. It is especially funny with the chicken and its flappy wings.

Any jojo fans? (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft Redditor pointed out that when stopping time is mentioned, a ton of fans of the anime "Jojo's Bizzare Adventure" comment!

Advertisement

Most comments in this post were related to this anime, though it wouldn't be fun to read the same reactions repeatedly!

Also read: Top 5 mobs that were removed from Minecraft