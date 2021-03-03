Top 5 mobs that were removed from Minecraft

Some players might have read the title and must be wondering: "Minecraft removed mobs from the game?!"

Thus, many will be disappointed to hear that other mobs used to exist in Minecraft. Due to various reasons discussed below, Mojang decided to erase the following mobs from existence.

Five best mobs that were removed from Minecraft

#5 - Beast Boy

Beast Boy test mob (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Some players may recognize this character from a particular TV show.

While testing certain features in its early versions, Minecraft creator Notch implemented Beast Boy in Invdev 0.31 20100130. This update was announced wonderfully in 2010.

#4 - Human

Imagine if these guys were still in Minecraft! (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Indeed, humans were once roaming the lands of the Overworld.

In update rd -132328, the almighty Notch added a mob named "Human" into the game. They looked identical to the player and would flail their arms around.

At first, humans were friendly and only mindlessly ran around in circles. Not soon after, they became hostile and would attack and even kill the player!

#3 - Steve?

This feels wrong to look at (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Released along with Beast Boy, Steve is an odd-looking mob with weird proportions.

Fans may assume that Notch was thinking about changing how the beloved Steve would look. Thankfully, he decided to keep the original models!

Steve had no animations at all and would glide around the grass without stopping. Upon death, he dropped string, feather, gunpowder, and rarely, flint and steel.

#2 - Rana

Animal Crossing much? (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Rana was a mob released in Invdev 0.31. Unlike Steve and Beast boy, they remained in Minecraft throughout all of the updates.

Rana would spawn anywhere in the Overworld, always in groups. Much like Beast Boy and Steve, Rana had no animations and would glide around aimlessly for eternity.

#1 - Testificate

TESTIFICATE (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

TESTIFICATES were the official first test release of villagers.

This name was short-lived and only had a lifespan of seven days before being unfortunately removed from Minecraft. A Testificate's only purpose was to walk around the village to test their AI. This update was huge news to all Minecraft players.

Luckily, Mojang added all the fantastic features that villagers have now!

