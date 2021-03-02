5 things players didn't know about Skeletons in Minecraft

Almost all Minecraft players have come face to face with a Skeleton. However, some aren't aware of the specifics.

Universally known as one of the most annoying mobs in Minecraft, Skeletons usually evoke emotions such as rage and frustration in players. Listed below are some facts about Skeletons that some players may need to know to survive!

Five things players didn't know about Skeletons in Minecraft

#5 - Great Loot

A super rare Skeleton with Gold Armor and an Enchanted Bow (Image via u/ColdChemical on Reddit)

Including the usual bones, arrows, and occasional bow, Skeletons also have the chance to drop their armor and more!

The stats to skeleton's drops can be viewed below.

Skeleton drop stats (Image via minecraft.gamepedia)

Players must keep in mind that these stats are from Skeletons already holding the armor. They also have a chance to drop an Enchanted Bow, which can arguably be their best drop.

#4 - Skull Dropper

A Charged Creeper spotted in a Hardcore world (Image via u/ The_8_Bit_Zombie on Reddit)

Most players are unaware that Skeletons will drop their heads if a Charged Creeper kills them.

Charged Creepers will only appear if lightning strikes within ten blocks of a creeper. This is obviously extremely rare; however, there is a 100% chance for the skeleton's head to drop.

While not exactly useful, it is still interesting knowledge!

#3 - Accuracy Facts

A cool Skele man! (Image via u/ewanhowell5195 on Reddit)

Most players are unaware that a Skeleton's accuracy changes with the game's difficulty.

Skeleton accuracy is based on a metric called "error." On Peaceful mode, skeletons have an error rating of ten. This rating decreases by four which will make the rating two in Hard mode.

If players think they are good at dodging Skeleton arrows, they should check their difficulty!

#2 - Friend or Foe?

Monke friend! (Image via Minecraft)

Players may be unaware that Skeletons have a harder time seeing them if they are wearing a Skeleton head.

Skeletons can see the player from 16 blocks out. This range is reduced to eight when wearing the head.

This can be useful information to those who really hate these mobs!

#1 - Halloween Fans

A rare image of two Pumpkin Skeletons in a boat (Image via u/tatyrex08 on Reddit)

Due to their seasonal nature, some players may not know that Skeletons can spawn with a pumpkin or jack-o-lantern on their heads during Halloween.

On October 31st, all Skeletons spawned have a 22.5% chance to have a spiffy pumpkin hat. Killing a pumpkin Skeleton with Looting Enchantment will provide more pumpkins, a useful technique for pumpkin-seeking players.

This is a fun feature that is not well known even amongst the most avid Minecraft players.

